Pistons vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are rolling right now, beating the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night to win their eighth game in their last 10 tries.

Now, the Pistons are set as road favorites on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, who are down Devin Booker (ankle) in this matchup.

Phoenix is one of the surprise teams of the 2025-26 season, as it’s firmly in the mix for a playoff spot and is nine games over .500 after holding off the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. That was Phoenix’s second win this season without Booker, although it’s just 2-4 overall.

The star guard is the engine of the team's offense, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Suns fare against an elite Pistons defense (No. 2 in defensive rating) without him.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup on Thursday night.

Pistons vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -4.5 (-110)

Suns +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: -180

Suns: +150

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 29

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pistons record: 34-11

Suns record: 28-19

Pistons vs. Suns Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Isaac Jones – out

Caris LeVert – questionable

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Tolu Smith – out

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – out

Collin Gillespie – questionable

Jordan Goodwin – available

Jalen Green – questionable

Pistons vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Dillon Brooks UNDER 21.5 Points (-119)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Brooks is a fade candidate against this elite Detroit defense:

This season, Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran forward has taken a ton of shots since Devin Booker (ankle) went down, scoring 26 points in each of his last two games.

Despite that, I'm fading him against a Detroit Pistons team that ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent points per game.

Brooks is not a super efficient scorer, and he struggled mightily against Detroit earlier this season, scoring 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field. While there is some concern when it comes to this prop because of the volume Brooks has in this offense, he's also going to face a lot of defensive attention from Detroit.

After Brooks had big scoring games against Miami (an uptempo team) and Brooklyn (bottom five in defensive rating), I think this is a perfect spot to sell high, even with Booker out.

Pistons vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

I also made a pick for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I’m following an interesting trend for the Suns when Booker is out:

Devin Booker (ankle) has been ruled out for the Suns for the third game in a row, making them a risky team to bet on against the Detroit Pistons, who rank No. 2 in the NBA in net rating, defensive rating and opponent points per game.

Detroit is allowing just 110.0 points per game this season, and I think it can shut down this Suns offense that has struggled in the six games that Booker has missed. Phoenix also may be down Collin Gillespie (questionable) and Jalen Green (questionable) in this matchup.

In six games without Booker, the Suns are averaging just 101.3 points per game, putting up less than 100 points on multiple occasions:

Dec. 5: 117-98 loss to Houston

Dec. 8: 108-105 win over Minnesota

Dec. 10: 138-89 loss to Oklahoma City

Jan. 15: 108-105 loss to Detroit

Jan 25: 111-102 loss to Miami

Jan. 27: 106-102 win over Brooklyn

So, Phoenix has yet to score more than 108 points in a game without Booker, and it’s only cleared this total twice (winning both games). The Suns are shooting just 42.6 percent from the field in those six games, and they failed to clear this line against Detroit in a game that Booker missed.

Even if the Suns hang around in this matchup, I expect them to struggle to break 100 on Thursday.

Pick: Suns Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.