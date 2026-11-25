The Player Prop Countdown is coming off an average 5-5 performance in Week 11. Now, we have a loaded slate of games across five of the next six days, so it's time to lock in some player props.

As I do each week, I'm going to break down my top 10 player props for this week's slate of games, including bets for the three weekday games before Sunday's slate.

Let's dive into them.

NFL Week 12 Prop Bets

10) James Cook UNDER 85.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM

The most underrated aspect of this Chiefs team has been their ability to stop the run this season. They’re second in the NFL in opponent rush EPA, seventh in opponent rush success rate, and they’ve allowed opposing teams to average just 3.7 yards per carry against them, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. Fading James Cook on Thursday night is a bold proposition based on how he’s played this season, but the Bills would be much smarter to attack this Chiefs’ defense through the air instead of relying on Cook to get them yards on the ground. I think his rushing yards total is a touch too high against this Kansas City defense.

9) Josh Cameron Anytime Touchdown (+425) via DraftKings

Josh Cameron is the forgotten receiver on this Jacksonville Jaguars team, but he already has three receiving touchdowns this season, tied for second on the team. Many people think Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 3 option at wide receiver, but he has fewer receptions and yards than Cameron. There's also a chance that Jakobi Meyers is sidelined for this game, opening things up even more for Cameron.

The Jaguars will take on the Titans on Sunday, who have given up 300 more receiving yards to wide receivers than the next-worst team. Wide receivers continue to eat up this secondary, so Cameron could be a huge beneficiary of that.

8) Ollie Gordon OVER 72.5 Rush Yards (-115) via Caesars

The worst part about the Jets' defense has been their complete inability to stop the run. They rank 31st in both opponent EPA per rush and opponent rush success rate. That means the Dolphins would be smart to lean on their run game and hand the ball to Ollie Gordon as much as possible.

Gordon is averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season, and he has already torched the Jets' defense once this season, racking up a season-high 103 yards against them back on October 25. Let's bet on him to have another big game against them on Sunday.

7) Jadarian Price Longest Rush UNDER 10.5 Yards (-115) via FanDuel

The San Francisco 49ers are the only defense in the NFL this season that has yet to allow a single run of 20 or more yards. Now they get to take on a Seattle Seahawks team that has had only five rushes of 20+ yards themselves this season.

Jadarian Price has struggled in his rookie season, and he hasn't been trusted with the ball in his last two games. He has had single-digit carries and has played fewer than 36% of offensive snaps over the past two weeks. We're going to fade him again in this one.

6) Jaylen Warren OVER 66.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel

It's foolish for the Steelers to not hand the ball to their best offensive weapon, Jaylen Warren, more often. He has had single-digit carries the past two weeks, despite averaging a league-best 5.5 yards per carry this season. I'm hoping that with Aaron Rodgers now benched, Warren will get a bigger workload against a Broncos team that's 24th in opponent rush EPA.

The fact that the running back with the best yards per carry in the NFL has a rushing yards total of 66.5 is baffling to me.

5) Bryce Young UNDER 235.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel

The betting market is still not properly adjusting to Bryce Young's production this season after a hot start. He has gone over 209 passing yards just twice in his last five games, and he threw for only 163 yards in the Panthers' first game against the Buccaneers earlier this season. Tampa Bay is second in the league in opponent dropback EPA. He's going to struggle on Sunday.

4) Jordan Love UNDER 273.5 Pass Yards (-113) via FanDuel

Jordan Love gets the majority of his yards through the air via explosive plays, which is why the Packers lead the NFL in completions of 20+ yards. Now, he has to face a Rams defense that does an extremely good job of limiting deep passes, allowing the fourth-fewest completions of 20+ yards. If they can take away Love's deep ball, he's not going to be able to rack up the yards as he has against inferior secondaries.

3) J.J. McCarthy Longest Completion OVER 35.5 Yards (-114) via FanDuel

J.J. McCarthy has launched some deep balls since stepping in as the Giants' starting quarterback. He's not afraid to throw the deep ball, and now he gets to face a defense that has given up plenty of explosive plays this season.

J.J. McCarthy has UNCORKED some BIG TIME THROWS this year pic.twitter.com/z7D9v0SS3F — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2026

No team has given up more completions of 40+ yards than the Colts, with 12. They have also given up the fifth-most completions of 20+ yards, with 36. McCarthy completing at least one pass of 36+ yards seems like a great bet to place this weekend.

2) Jameson Williams Longest Reception OVER 23.5 Yards (-120) via Hard Rock Bet

The Bears are tied with the Colts for giving up the most completions of 40+ yards this season, with 12. With that in mind, I'll bet on the Lions' deep threat to haul in a big reception. He has recorded a catch of 24+ yards in six games already this season. In two other games, he had receptions of 22 and 21 yards.

1) Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 199.5 Pass Yards (-105) via TheScore Bet

Michael Penix Jr. has been the worst quarterback in the NFL this season when facing pressure. Now, he has to take on the best blitzing defense in the NFL. The Brian Flores defense is going to have him in a blender on Sunday, which is going to severely hinder his effectiveness. If the Falcons were smart, they'd lean on Bijan Robinson and hand the ball off early and often instead of hoping Penix Jr. can perform against the Vikings' pass rush. Penix has failed to go over this number in two of his last three starts.

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