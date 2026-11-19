It's time for the Player Prop Countdown to get back on track. We've now suffered two losing weeks in a row, including an abysmal 3-7 performance in Week 10.

We move on to Week 11, and despite having limited options with only 13 games scheduled for this weekend, I was still able to find 10 player props that I love. Let's dive into my favorite 10 props for this week's action.

NFL Week 11 Prop Bets

10) Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions +106 (FanDuel)

Bryce Young has thrown six interceptions this season, but if his bad throw numbers are any indication, more interceptions are in his future. He has the seventh-highest "bad throw" rate amongst NFL quarterbacks this season at 17.0%. That leads me to believe that there's some value on him at plus-money to throw a pick on Sunday against the Ravens' defense.

9) C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 39.5 Yards -110 (HardRock)

The Colts' secondary has been susceptible to explosive plays this season, so if you're looking for a player prop to bet on for Thursday Night Football, consider taking the OVER 39.5 yards on C.J. Stroud's longest completion. The Colts have given up the second-most completions of 40+ yards (11) and the fifth-most completions of 20+ yards (34). Stroud has had four games this season with a completion of 40+ yards.

8) Tony Pollard Longest Rush OVER 16.5 Yards -110 (DraftKings)

The Cowboys' defense has overtaken the Saints' defense as the worst run-stopping unit in the NFL. They're now last in the league in opponent rush EPA and opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.2 yards per rush. They have also given up the most explosive runs, allowing 13 carries of 20+ yards. That could mean big things for Tony Pollard, who gets to face his former team. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season, so let's bet on him to rip off a 17+ carry on Sunday.

7) Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown +175 (BetMGM)

The Raiders' secondary has become one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA and last amongst all teams in opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, 13, through their first 10 games of the season.

To take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on the Broncos' top receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to find the end zone for the third time this season. He leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30), and yards (337) this season, but has the same odds as Courtland Sutton to score. With that being the case, I think Waddle presents the better value at +175.

6) Drew Stevens OVER 7.5 Kicking Points +110 (HardRock)

We're going with a kicker prop for the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders. One of the Bengals' biggest strengths defensively has been their red zone defense, keeping teams from scoring a touchdown on just 40% of red zone trips against them, which is the third-best mark in the NFL. That also lines up with one of Washington's weaknesses, which is the fact that they score on just 54.55% of red zone trips.

Those two factors together could lead to a busy night for Commanders' kicker, Drew Stevens. Because of that, I'll bet on him at plus-money to record at least eight kicking points on Monday night.

5) Trevor Lawrence OVER 8.5 Rush Yards -114 (FanDuel)

Trevor Lawrence certainly isn't known as a runner of the football, surpassing nine yards on the ground in just five of his games this season, but he and the Jaguars' offense will now face a Giants' defense that has been susceptible to opposing quarterbacks taking off with their legs. The Giants have allowed opposing quarterbacks to rack up 264 rushing yards against them this season, the most in the NFL. If that trend continues, I envision Lawrence not having much of an issue reaching nine yards rushing on Sunday.

4) Jared Goff UNDER 249.5 Pass Yards -112 (DraftKings)

Jared Goff and the Lions' offense have a tough test ahead of them when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have quietly had one of the best defenses in the league this season. The Bucs rank second in opponent dropback EPA and have allowed just 6.3 yards per pass attempt. Because of that, I expect this game to be a defensive battle and for Goff to be limited through the air.

3) Jaylen Warren OVER 65.5 Rush Yards -114 (FanDuel)

Don't look now, but the Steelers have arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL, leading the league in EPA per rush. Jaylen Warren also leads all running backs in yards per carry, racking up a blistering 5.7 yards per rush. He now gets to run against an Eagles' defense that has had no interest in stopping the run this season, ranking 29th in opponent rush EPA and 25th in opponent rush success rate. I see no reason why Warren won't have another big game on the ground.

2) Brock Purdy Longest Completion UNDER 37.5 Yards -114 (DraftKings)

We all know the Vikings' defense is elite, but one of their biggest strengths is not allowing explosive plays. They have allowed just 19 completions of 20+ yards and only five completions of 40+ yards this season.

This could also be a great opportunity to fade Brock Purdy, who has benefited from facing some weak secondaries this season. His injured receiving corps could come back to haunt him this week when he has to take on the best defense in football. I expect Kyle Shanahan to lean on short completions to the likes of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to help Purdy deal with Brian Flores' blitzing defense. If that happens, I foresee a scenario where he doesn't complete an explosive play as he did at all last week against the Cowboys.

1) CeeDee Lamb OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards -111 (DraftKings)

The good thing about betting the OVER on any Cowboys offensive player is that we know the Dallas defense is going to give up plenty of points, leading to the offense continuously needing to push the ball down the field instead of just running the ball to try to drain the clock. CeeDee Lamb continues to be a big beneficiary of that, and he enters Week 11 leading the league in targets with 122, 13 more than any other pass-catcher.

Lamb will now get to face a Titans' secondary that has given up the most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, 1,857. That's 113 more yards than any other defense has given up to wide receivers, despite the Titans already having their BYE.

Lamb should rack up the yards in a hurry on Sunday.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.