Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Player Props for Week 8 (How to Bet on Trevor Lawrence)

We had another profitable week of the Player Prop Countdown in Week 7, going 6-4 with my 10 plays, including cashing in on Tucker Kraft to score a touchdown at +185.

We move on to Week 8 and are looking to post a third straight winning week with my props. As I always do, it's time for me to rank my 10 favorite player props for this week's slate.

Best NFL Week 8 Prop Bets

10) Jacoby Brissett OVER 9.5 Rush Yards -115 (DraftKings)

One of the biggest issues with the Cowboys' defense is their tendency to allow opposing quarterbacks to have plenty of room to run. Dallas has allowed 224 quarterback rushing yards, which is 40 more yards than any other defense has given up to opposing quarterbacks. Jacoby Brissett has ran the ball 26 times for 80 yards so far this season, so there's there's a precedent set for him not being afraid to take off and rush for a first down himself. We only need him to gain 10 yards on the ground on Sunday.

9) Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 231.5 Pass Yards -112 (DraftKings)

The Buccaneers' secondary has been fantastic this season, ranking second in opponent dropback EPA and eighth in opponent dropback success rate. That could lead to a tough game for Michael Penix Jr., so it may be smart for the Falcons to stick to their running game on Sunday. He has failed to surpass 231.5 passing yards in three of his five starts so far this season.

8) Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 47.5 Rush Yards -109 (DraftKings)

Rhamondre Stevenson has established himself as the primary running back in the Patriots' offense, playing 60%+ of offensive snaps in four straight weeks. He should be poised for a big performance against the Dolphins Week 8. Not only do the Dolphins rank 28th in opponent rush success rate, but with the Patriots being big favorites, there's a chance they're up enough in the second half that they lean on their run game to drain the clock.

7) Jaxon Smith-Njigba Longest Reception OVER 29.5 Yards -112 (FanDuel)

The Bears' secondary has been susceptible to giving up explosive plays through the air this season. They have given up nine receptions of 40+ yards, which is two more than any other team has given up. They've also allowed 21 completions of 20+ yards. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba almost certainly being a player that's going to be targeted early and often in this game, I'm willing to bet on him hauling in at least one pass of 30+ yards.

6) Mason Taylor OVER 2.5 Receptions -125 (BetMGM)

The Raiders have a star tight end of their own, but their defense has been torched by opposing tight ends throughout the season. They have given up 51 receptions to tight ends, which is the second most in the NFL. Mason Taylor has seen some increased action for the Jets in recent games, seeing a combined 12 targets and hauling in nine receptions over the past two weeks. If that trend keeps up, he's likely to haul in at least three receptions on Sunday.

5) Zay Flowers OVER 81.5 Receiving Yards -115 (BetMGM)

One of my biggest strategies this weekend is to fade the Buffalo Bills' defense. They have been horrible to begin the season, ranking in the bottom five in virtually every single defensive metric. They have given up 82 receptions and 1,043 yards across six games to opposing wide receivers. They also rank 29th in opponent dropback EPA and 31st in opponent dropback success rate. That, paired with Lamar Jackson being back in at quarterback, should lead to a huge game for Zay Flowers.

4) Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown +180 (DraftKings)

You might be surprised to find out that Michael Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals has seen the eighth-most targets amongst all NFL pass catchers this season, with 66. That's more than the likes of Drake London, Christian Watson, Puka Nacua, and George Pickens. Despite that, he's found the end zone just once. It's time for him to score his second touchdown of the season as he and the Cardinals take on arguably the worst secondary in the NFL. The Cowboys rank in the bottom three in virtually every single pass defense metric, and they've already allowed seven touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. That makes Wilson a great bet to score on Sunday at +180.

3) Jake Bates OVER 7.5 Kicking Points -121 (DraftKings)

Jake Bates might have a busy day on Sunday. Not only do the Lions have one of the best offenses in the NFL and will put themselves in scoring position several times throughout the game, but the Vikings' defense ranks first in the league in opponent red zone touchdown scoring percentage, keeping teams to three points or fewer on 23.08% of red zone trips against them. That means Bates may be called on for a field goal attempts multiple times on Sunday.

2) Bucky Irving OVER 2.5 Receptions +101 (DraftKings)

The Falcons' defense has allowed plenty of receptions to opposing running backs this season, as sdefending the flats has been a struggle for them. They have allowed 43 receptions to the position in 2026, which is the second most in the NFL. Bucky Irving of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is averaging 2.6 receptions per game this season, so I love that we can bet on him to haul in three receptions at plus-money.

1) Trevor Lawrence UNDER 0.5 Interceptions -114 (FanDuel)

One of Trevor Lawrence's biggest strengths this season has been his discipline and accuracy throwing the ball. He has a bad throw percentage of just 10.8%, which is the lowest mark amongst all NFL quarterbacks. He and the Jaguars get to now face a depleted Colts team in a game where Lawrence likely won't have to throw often for Jacksonville to win. Let's bet on him to not throw an interception.

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