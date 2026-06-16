Predicting the Top 10 Picks in the 2026 NBA Draft Based on Odds (How Will Top 4 Shake Out?)

The 2026 NBA Draft is just a week away, and there's already some questions as to who will go No. 1 overall to the Washington Wizards.

A recent report from ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson has only granted a visit to the Wizards, which shifted his odds to go No. 1 overall . AJ Dybantsa remains the favorite in the odds to go No. 1, but that could change in the coming days.

To prepare fans and bettors for the draft, I've put together a top-10 mock for based on the odds for this year's draft, assuming no trades. A lot could change in the coming days, but here's a look at how oddsmakers see the draft going on June 23.

2026 NBA Mock Draft Based on Odds (Top 10)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

1. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson (+340 to Go No. 1)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

I could be wrong, but I think the momentum for Peterson at No. 1 is telling.



The Kansas star is the most NBA-ready prospect in the draft, and he was the consensus No. 1 pick heading into the 2025-26 season before dealing with some injury issues. I think it's possible that he's only working out for Washington because he knows the team's plan at No. 1.



Plus, if you're going to bet on this market, there is way more value in taking Peterson at +340 than laying -450 with Dybantsa.

2. Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa (-450 to Go No. 1)

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Even though he has a real case to go No. 1. Dybantsa at No. 2 to Utah would be a match made in heaven.



Not only did the Jazz ownership play a role in Dybantsa going to BYU, but he's been a player that they've sought out since he was in high school and relocated to play at Utah prep. If he's available at No. 2, it would be shocking if the Jazz didn't take him.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer (+2200 to Go No. 1)

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In many other years, Boozer would be a no-doubt selection at No. 1 after he won the Wooden Award and dominated college basketball as a freshamn. But, this is a very deep top of the draft, and the Grizzlies would be extremely lucky to land him at No. 3.



There is a Duke connection wtih Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson (+8000 to Go No. 1)

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson has tremendous upside as a two-way power forward or even wing and landing him would be a huge win for Chicago.



An insane athlete, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for UNC last season.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler (Odds off Board to Bet Top 10)

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wagler is expected to be a top-10 pick (he doesn't have odds to go top 10 at the moment since he's so heavily favored), and his size makes him a decent fit next to Darius Garland in the Clippers backcourt.



I wouldn't be shocked if Los Angeles trades this pick, but for the sake of this exercise I have Wagler at No. 5.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff (+20000 to Go No. 1)

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Nets took a ton of guards in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Acuff has the upside to be an offensive hub very early in his career. Brooklyn doesn't control its pick in the 2027 draft (Houston has rights to swap) so the Nets need to show some improvement.



Acuff has superstar potential at the guard spot after an insane season at Arkansas where he averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game.

7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings (-360 to Go Top 10)

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Kings need a point guard, and Flemings (-360 to go top 10) may be the best on the board at No. 7. There's a chance they could take a swing on Mikel Brown Jr. in this spot as well, but there are some injury concerns with the Louisville guard.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Aday Mara (-270 to Go Top 10)

Michigan center Aday Mara. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan big man Aday Mara has flown up draft boards because of his passing ability and his sheer size as teams look to compete with Victor Wembanyama for years to come.



Atlanta lacked a true big to deal with Karl-Anthony Towns in the first round of the playoffs, and Mara would be a nice complement to Onyeka Okongwu in Atlanta's frontcourt rotation.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries (-230 to Go Top 10)

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas could be in the market for a point guard if it trades Kyrie Irving, but for now it appears Irving is going to be on the team in the 2026-27 season. So, combo guard Brayden Burries is a solid option because of his size and shooting ability.



As a freshman at Arizona, Burries averaged 16.1 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from 3.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament (-105 to Go Top 10)

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There was a time where Ament was a potential top-five pick, but he had a bit of an up-and-down freshman season at Tennessee. Still, he has a ton of upside with his size and scoring ability, making him the perfect swing for a Bucks team that could be in a rebuld if it trades Giannis Antetokounmpo in the next week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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