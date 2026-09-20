Presidents Cup Odds: U.S. Massive Betting Favorites Over Internationals at Medinah

The Presidents Cup is the most lopsided team competition in golf, but can the Internationals summon the ghosts of Medinah past and defeat the U.S. as Europe did a decade ago?

The odds say no. Not even close. Then again, the U.S. has lost as bigger favorites at Medinah before.

The U.S. is a prodigious -400 betting favorite at FanDuel and DraftKings to win the President’s Cup. The international team is +350 on both platforms, and a Tie is +1000 at FanDuel and +1400 on DK. -400 odds represent an 80% implied probability of occurring.

Presidents Cup Odds

U.S. -400

International +350

Tie +1000

Presidents Cup Tiebreaker Rules

Unlike the Ryder Cup, this competition is deemed a tie if the two teams are tied 15-15 after singles. This was done after a playoff between Tiger Woods and Ernie Els ended after three holes due to darkness in 2003 and captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player declared the event a tie.

The History

The U.S. has won this competition 10 straight times. Three of the last four wins have been by five points or more. Overall, the International team has only won once in 15 events. There have been two ties.

The playing competitors list is once again stacked in favor of the U.S. Headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the U.S. team features seven players ranked inside the Top 10 in the world. The highest-ranking International player is Si Woo Kim at 13. The next-highest-ranked player is Ryan Fox at No. 24.

And yet, the U.S. has a penchant for poor play in team golf competition. It’s lost the last two Ryder Cups, including on home soil in 2025, with a team made up of many of the same players on this team. And if there was a place where the U.S. could see ghosts, it’s Medinah Country Club.

At the 2012 Ryder Cup, the U.S. took a commanding 10–6 lead into the final round of singles at Medinah. What followed was either a meltdown or a miracle, depending on which side you’re on. Team Europe won eight of the 14 singles matches on Sunday and stormed back to win 14.5-13.5. This is the first major tournament at Medinah since.

The Teams

Scheffler headlines the U.S. team, but there’s depth, top-tier talent, and experience behind him. Cam Young was the star of the U.S. team in the 2025 Ryder Cup and is coming off a two-win season. Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open this year and has played on multiple U.S. teams. The only newbies on this stage are Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun. All three won on Tour this year, including Koivun, the college star who just joined a few months ago.

The internationals have top-tier talent and experience as well, most notably Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Si-Woo Kim, and Min Woo Lee. However, their depth pieces are not nearly as accomplished as the Americans', nor have they performed as well as the Americans recently.

The U.S. team is captained by Brandt Snedeker. Geoff Ogilvy leads the International Team.

Here’s the full team list.

U.S. Team

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Young

Wyndham Clark

Sam Burns

Russell Henley

Collin Morikawa

Chris Gotterup

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Jacob Bridgeman

Patrick Cantlay

Jackson Koivun

International team

Si-Woo Kim

Ryan Fox

Hideki Matsuyama

Min Woo Lee

Tom Kim

Adam Scott

Corey Conners

Nico Echavarría

Sung-Jae Im

Ryo Hisatsune

Nick Taylor

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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