Public Betting Splits on March Madness First Round Features Underdogs Covering

Popular (+70% of bets) NCAA Tournament bets on at @BetMGM



90% on Akron +14.5

85% on Drake +6.5

82% on Arkansas +4.5

82% on Yale +7.5

82% on High Point +7.5

77% on New Mexico +4.5

73% on Troy +11.5

72% on North Carolina -1.5

71% on Utah St +5.5

70% on Grand Canyon +10.5 pic.twitter.com/weKbsa2Xfr