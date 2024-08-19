Public Bettors Backing Phillies, Orioles Over Any Other Team in World Series Odds

Most bet (tickets) teams to win the World Series at #BetMGM



Phillies 11.3%

Orioles 10.0%

Dodgers 9.8%

Yankees 9.6%

Braves 6.4%

Guardians 4.8%

Astros 4.7%

Dbacks 4.5%

Padres 3.5%

Red Sox 3.1%

Mariners 2.9%

Cubs 2.8%

Royals 2.7%

Mets 2.6% pic.twitter.com/en8yeb6mUv