Public Bettors Backing Phillies, Orioles Over Any Other Team in World Series Odds
The MLB playoffs are still several weeks away, but there are teams that have positioned themselves well to earn a playoff spot and potentially win their division in the 2024 season.
While the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites in the odds to win the World Series, the public doesn't feel the same way.
According to BetMGM's John Ewing, the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles are the two teams with the most bets to win the World Series this season. Philly currently has the best record in the National League while the Orioles recently moved into a tie with the Yankees for the top spot in the AL East.
While no team is clearly ahead of the field when it comes to the public's bets, the top four teams in the odds have received 40.7 percent of the action in the 2024 season at BetMGM.
World Series Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +350
- New York Yankees: +500
- Philadelphia Phillies: +600
- Baltimore Orioles: +750
- Houston Astros: +1000
- Minnesota Twins: +1100
- Cleveland Guardians: +1200
- Atlanta Braves: +1400
- Milwaukee Brewers: +1400
- San Diego Padres: +1600
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +2000
- Kansas City Royals: +2800
The playoffs are extremely volatile in MLB, as we saw multiple wild card teams make the World Series last season. While betting on a wild card contender right now is risky since they could lose their spot in the standings, bettors may want to consider some long shots -- or at least have them in mind -- ahead of the playoffs.
As good as the Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees and Orioles have been, there's no guarantee that any of those teams even makes the Fall Classic, never mind wins it.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.