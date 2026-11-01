Is Puka Nacua Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Rams in NFL Week 8)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua played through a calf injury in Week 7 of the 2026 season, and he's now off the injury report ahead of Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nacua was questionable to play last week before suiting up against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it appears his calf is still bothering him at this point in the season.

Puka Nacua said that his calf is still bothering him and he's getting treatment on it every day and doing different things with the trainers to make sure he can still work and play through it. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 29, 2026

Still, with the Rams down Davante Adams (hamstring), the L.A. offense is going to run through Nacua as long as he can be out on the field.

The star wideout still played in 84.7 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 7, catching eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards and a score. This season, Nacua has 45 catches on 62 targets for 485 yards and two scores in just five games. He's averaging over 12 targets per game, which gives him an extremely high floor when it comes to the prop market.

Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for Nacua since he's expected to play in Week 8.

Best Puka Nacua Prop Bet vs. Chargers in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-143)

This season, Nacua is averaging nine receptions per game, and he's coming off a 10-target game against Las Vegas despite dealing with this calf injury.

The star receiver has double-digit targets in three of his five games this season, coming down with five, nine, 17, six and eight receptions. He also averaged 8.1 catches per game during the 2025 season.

L.A. ranks in the bottom half in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, and the Rams' offense has been forced to run through Nacua with Adams out for the foreseeable future.

I don't mind the star wideout at this number, especially if he still plays 80 percent or more of the offensive plays in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .