Is Puka Nacua Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Broncos in NFL Week 3)

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua missed Week 2 of the 2026 season with a hip injury, and he's trending in the wrong direction to play in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Nacua is officially listed as doubtful for Week 3, and Rams head coach Sean McVay seems to think that Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles is a more realistic timeline for the star receiver to return to the lineup.

Sean McVay believes that, barring a setback, Puka Nacua could return next week vs. the Eagles. https://t.co/sMbD1gKpFv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2026

L.A. remains a 2.5-point favorite on the road agaisnt Denver in Week 3, as it handled the New York Giants with ease in Week 2 with Nacua sidelined.

The Rams turned to Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson as their top options in the passin game in Week 2, but it'll be interesting to see how they attack a Denver secondary that has the best cornerback in the league in Pat Surtain II.

With Nacua unlikely to suit up on Sunday night, I'm targeting Adams as my favorite player prop target in Week 3.

Last season, Nacua had 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 scores in 16 games. In the lone game that he missed, Adams caught three touchdowns in a blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Broncos in NFL Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Davante Adams Anytime TD (+130)

Last season, Adams was targeted 31 times by Matthew Stafford in the red zone, the third-most of any player in the league.

The star wideout turned those targets into 13 grabs for 65 yards and 12 scores, finding the end zone on nearly every red-zone grab that he made. In Week 2, Adams flashed his elite route running and hands, catching eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two scores.

There’s no doubt that the Rams receiver will remain a focal point in this offense all season, and he could get a ton of looks from Stafford if he ends up matching up with Riley Moss on Sunday night. Denver has an elite secondary, but Adams is 1-for-1 in converting red-zone targets into touchdowns in 2026.

At this price, the six-time Pro Bowler is an easy bet in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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