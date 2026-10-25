Is Puka Nacua Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Raiders in NFL Week 7)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was a late addition to the team's injury report this week, exciting practice with a calf injury.

Nacua has already missed two games in the 2026 season, and he's officially questionable and considered a game-time decision for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

McVay: Puka Nacua (calf) a game-time decision for Week 7, via @michaeljduarte. https://t.co/y4Rxwobany — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

The Rams can't afford to lose Nacua for an extended period, as Davante Adams (hamstring) is set to miss at least six weeks after going down in Week 6. The Rams are running out of options in the passing game if Nacua misses Sunday's game.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Nacua fel that he couldn't have the "power and full explosion" with his calf this week, which caused him to stop practicing. Nacua already missed time with a groin injury, so another leg issue is certainly concerning.

Puka Nacua felt he wasn't able to "have some of the power and full explosion" with his calf, which is why he stopped practicing, per @RapSheet . — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 23, 2026

In his four games, Nacua has been targeted 52 times, reeling in 37 passes for 417 yards and a score. He was targeted a whopping 24 times against Buffalo in Week 5, and he's still played well over 80 percent of the Rams' snaps in the games he's suited up in.

So, if Nacua plays, bettors and fans should expect him to still have a pretty sizable role.

Since the Rams don't play until 4:25 p.m. EST, there's a chance that they don't make a decision on Nacua's status up closer to 3 p.m. EST (they have to list him as inactive or active 90 minutes before kickoff). So, bettors and fantasy players are in a tricky spot when it comes to using Nacua.

Still, if he plays, he could have a massive role against Las Vegas.

Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Raiders in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+105)

This season, Nacua has found the end zone two times in four games – once through the air, and once on the ground.

He’s taking on a beatable Las Vegas defense that has given up the fifth-most passing scores in the NFL through six weeks.

With Adams out, the Rams are going to rely even more on Nacua on offense, and he already has multiple double-digit target games in the 2026 season. This is a must-win game for the 2-4 Rams, so it wouldn’t shock me if Nacua battles through his calf injury to at least play in some of this game.

He’s been an elite touchdown scorer pick in recent years, so I don’t mind this plus-money price (likely due to the fact that he’s injured) on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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