Puka Nacua Injury Update Doesn't Shift Giants vs. Rams Odds on Monday Night in NFL Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams have a major concern ahead of their Week 2 matchup on Monday night, as star receiver Puka Nacua is questionable with a hip injury and will be a game-time decision.

Nacua's injury popped up this week, causing him to miss practice for the Rams. Sean McVay did not commit to the star receiver suiting up against the New York Giants.

Rams consider WR Puka Nacua, listed as questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the Giants due to a hip injury, to be a pre-game decision. pic.twitter.com/ksKmQ9WvUv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

This would be a major blow for an L.A. offense that struggled in Week 1 and needs to get back on track to avoid an 0-2 start.

Oddsmakers have not shifted the odds for the Giants vs. Rams matchup just yet, which is a sign that Nacua has a chance to play. Los Angeles remains a seven-point favorite at home in the odds at DraftKings. The Rams are also the favorite to win the Super Bowl, which would certainly change if they were upset in Week 2 and started this season 0-2.

Nacua reeled in five of his nine targets for 74 yards in the Rams' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles was favored in that game, but it ended up losing 27-7 in Australia over 10 days ago.

Even with a long layoff, the Rams aren't going to be completely healthy in Week 2. Myles Garrett (knee) was already placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games.

If Nacua is ruled out, it's possible that this line will shift by a point or a half point. Oddsmakers assign point values to many of the top players in the league, and Nacua should fall into that category. Still, the Rams have options on offense with Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and others.

Nacua only missed one game in the 2025 season, and Adams ended up catching three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. If the star wideout sits, Adams should have a major role in Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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