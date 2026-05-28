Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

No. 2 Alexander Zverev is suddenly in the driver’s seat to win the 2026 French Open, as No. 1 Jannik Sinner was defeated in a shocking upset in the second round on Thursday.

Now, Zverev and Novak Djokovic are expected to be the favorites to win at Roland Garros, a pretty shocking turnaround after Sinner entered the French Open at -280 to win.

Zverev is through to the third round after winning back-to-back matches in straight sets, and he’s looking to keep that going against Frenchman Quentin Halys, who is fresh off of an upset against No. 32 Ugo Humbert in the second round.

This is the second year in a row that Halys has made the third round at the French Open, but he has never advanced past this point in any Grand Slam in his career.

As a result, oddsmakers have set Zverev as a sizable favorite on Friday afternoon as he looks to make a case as the favorite to win this tournament.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how each player got to this point and my prediction for this third-round match.

Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Quentin Halys: +990

Alexander Zverev: -2500

Total

31.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev History and French Open Performance

Quentin Halys

Halys has won both of his matches in the 2026 French Open in straight sets, though he needed multiple tiebreaks to get past Humbert in the second round.

The Frenchman has three third-round appearances at a Grand Slam in his career – the 2025 French Open and Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024. He’s also faced Zverev once this year, losing in straight sets in the ATP Masters 1000 Miami in the Round of 16.

Alexander Zverev

The runner-up at Roland Garros in 2024, has made the fourth round in nine straight starts at the French Open and the quarterfinals or better in eight of them. He’s thrived in this event, and he’s looking to build on a semifinal finish in the Australian Open earlier this year.

Zverev won 7-6, 7-6 in his lone career match with Halys, going to a tiebreak in each set.

The No. 2 player in the world with Carlos Alcaraz injured, Zverev has never won a Grand Slam in his career, but he’s set up well to do so in this tournament. He knocked off Benjamin Bonzi and Tomáš Macháč in straight sets in his first two matches.

Quentin Halys vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

So far in this tournament, Zverev has been pretty dominant, winning his first match in 27 games and his second one in 26 games.

Despite that, I think the OVER in total games is the play against Halys in Round 3.

Halys played Zverev pretty tough in Miami earlier this year, forcing back-to-back tiebreaks before losing. If he’s able to force just one tiebreak on Friday, it would go a long way towards the OVER in this match.

The 29-year-old Halys has had some success in his career at Roland Garros, and he’s already knocked off the No. 32 player in this tournament. On top of that, Halys has played 31 and 36 games in his first two matches.

Zverev is likely going to win, but there’s no reason to bet him at this price – especially after watching Sinner get upset in Round 2.

I’ll wager on a longer battle between these two in their second meeting all time.

Pick: OVER 31.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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