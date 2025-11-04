Quinnen Williams Trade Doesn't Change Cowboys' Super Bowl Odds for 2025
The Dallas Cowboys have made two moves to bolster their defense ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, adding Logan Wilson and making a blockbuster deal with the New York Jets for Quinnen Williams.
Dallas reportedly is sending a first-round pick and more to New York for Williams, who is the second star that the Jets have traded away on Tuesday. New York also moved star cornerback Sauce Gardner in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Dallas' move to add Williams should improve the team's putrid defense, but it hasn't caused a change in the team's outlook in the futures market.
DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Cowboys at +30000 to win the Super Bowl, as they're on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Dallas is just 3-5-1 straight up through nine weeks, and oddsmakers have set it at +1100 to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC postseason picture.
Now, the addition of Williams should help the Cowboys in the 2025 season and going forward. A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Williams has seven tackles for loss and one sack in the 2025 season. For his career (seven seasons), he has 40 sacks, 59 tackles for loss eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
With Micah Parsons now in Green Bay, Dallas needs a marquee player on the defensive side that can rush the passer. The Cowboys rank 31st in points allowed, 31st in EPA/Play, 29th in yards per play allowed and 31st in success rate. It doesn't get much worse than that.
Jerry Jones is going all in on Williams and Wilson making enough of an impact for Dallas to make a playoff push in the second half of the season. The betting market doesn't think it'll be enough, as the Cowboys are multiple games out of a playoff spot halfway through the season.
