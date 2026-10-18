Is Quinshon Judkins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Browns in NFL Week 6)

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury ahead of Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The second-year back is officially questionable for this matchup after he played just 52.9 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps in Week 5 -- his second-lowest snap percentage of the 2026 season. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Judkins is a game-time decision against the Ravens.

Rap: Quinshon Judkins (foot) a game-time decision for Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 18, 2026

Judkins was seen wearing a boot after the team's loss to the New York Jets in Week 5, and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday to open the week. However he did return to practice on Friday, which was a step in the right direction for his chances of playing in Week 6.

Browns beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi also noted that Cleveland did not elevate a running back from the practice squad on Saturday, which is a good sign that Judkins will be able to play. The former second-round pick is an important piece of a Cleveland offense that is looking to get back on track against the division-leading Ravens.

Cleveland can only elevate 2 players from the practice squad and neither was a RB, so that is a good sign Quinshon Judkins will go on Sunday. https://t.co/ZNu9owYbuT — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 17, 2026

This season, Judkins has played in 59.8 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps, carrying the ball 73 times for 221 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and one score. Cleveland's run offense is just 29th in the league in EPA/Rush, and it could suffer further if Judkins is unable to play.

Judkins has also made an impact in the passing game, reeling in 18 or his 20 targets for 102 yards .He's the clear lead back for Cleveland when healthy, so it'll be interesting to see if he's able to handle a normal workload in the rivalry matchup.

Since Judkins seems to be trending in the right direction to play, I'm eyeing him in the prop market against this Baltimore defense.

Best Browns Prop Bet vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Quinshon Judkins 14+ Rush Attempts (-146)

This season, Judkins has 12 or more carries in every game, and he's reached 14 carries in three straight matchups.

Even though Judkins' snap share was down last week, he still had 14 rushes for 44 yards, and I expect him to have a similar workload against a Baltimore defense that is allowing 4.0 yards per carry this season.

The Browns don't have a ton of depth behind Judkins with Raheim Sanders and Dylan Sampson both on injured reserve. Instead, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime will back up the 2025 second-round pick on Sunday.

I think that sets Judkins up for a huge workload in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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