Rafael Jodar vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals

Two of the leading contenders to win the 2026 French Open face off in the quarterfinals on Tuesday morning, as No. 2 Alexander Zverev takes on No. 27 Rafael Jodar.

With No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Novak Djokovic eliminated, Zverev is staring down his best chance of his career to capture a Grand Slam win, which has eluded him to this point in his career.

The 29-year-old is in his sixth straight quarterfinal at the French Open, and he was the runner-up in 2024. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Jodar is making his first appearance at Roland Garros after a second-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Zverev is heavily favored to win this match and advance, but Jodar has shown some real fight, battling back after being down two sets to none in the fourth round against Pablo Carreño Busta.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for Tuesday’s match.

Rafael Jodar vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Rafael Jodar: +240

Alexander Zverev: -307

Total

35.5 (Over -130/Under -115)

Rafael Jodar vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:20 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Rafael Jodar vs. Alexander Zverev History and French Open Performance

Rafael Jodar

Jodar has not made things easy on himself at the French Open, going to five sets in the third and fourth round. He’s only had one victory in straight sets (Round 1), and that’s certainly factored into him being such a big underdog in this match.

Jodar has never faced Zverev in his career, and he doesn’t have any Grand Slam experience outside of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Alexander Zverev

Upsets have been the story at Roland Garros in 2026, but Zverev has steered clear of them, losing just one set in this tournament.

The No. 2 player in the tournament has a golden opportunity to earn his first-ever Grand Slam win, and he’s been extremely successful at the French Open in the past, reaching the quarterfinals in eight of the last nine years (counting 2026).

Zverev has multiple runner-up finishes (2020 U.S. Open, 2024 French Open, 2025 Australian Open), and he’s nearly an odds-on favorite to win this tournament.

Rafael Jodar vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

Jodar has made a nice run at Roland Garros, but it’s getting harder to trust him with the competition increasing.

The 19-year-old was down two sets to one against American Alex Michelsen in the third round and two sets to nothing in the fourth round before rallying to win. He’s not going to be able to get away with that against Zverev, who is one of the best players in the world.

Zverev’s success at Roland Garros speaks for itself, and he’s been in the semifinals in four of his last five French Open appearances. So, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get back there in 2026.

Rather than take Zverev to win on the moneyline, I’m going to take him to cover the 1.5-set spread. This way, if he wins 3-0 or 3-1, I can cash this pick at -165 odds (a little more favorable than his moneyline price).

Jodar has shown a lot of fight in this tournament, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he steals a set, but Zverev has been the better overall player in this tournament and should get one step closer to his first Grand Slam win.

Pick: Alexander Zverev -1.5 Sets (-165 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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