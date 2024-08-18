Raiders Super Bowl Odds Stay Stagnant After Gardner Minshew Quarterback Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders have their quarterback.
Head coach Antonio Pierce named veteran Gardner Minshew the starting quarterback on Sunday after he and Aidan O'Connell battled through two weeks of the preseason. r
Minshew completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys for 95 yards, and it apparently was enough to beat out O'Connell, who went 14 for 20 with a score and a pick.
Last season, Minshew nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs after taking over for the injured Anthony Richardson, so it's possible that the Raiders believe they have a higher ceiling with him under center in 2024.
Last week, oddsmakers had set O'Connell and Minshew as a pick'em to win the starting job, a move that was going in Minshew's favor after he opened as the underdog to win the job earlier in the offseason.
Now, the Raiders are hoping that Minshew Mania is enough to get them into the playoffs.
Raiders 2024 Super Bowl and Playoff Odds
Even though Las Vegas has decided on a starting quarterback, there hasn't been any movement in the futures market for the Raiders. They remain +10000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, tied in the odds with teams like the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.
The Raiders are also massive underdogs to make the playoffs, sitting at +300 (an implied probability of 25 percent) to do so.
Minshew had a solid 2023 season, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games (13 starts). The Colts went 7-6 in his starts. If the Raiders can play around .500 ball with Minshew under center in 2024, there's a chance they could sneak into a playoff spot in the AFC.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.