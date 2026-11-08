Raiders vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Cousins Cooks)

The San Francisco 49ers have a great chance to bounce back when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers were off last week after suffering their first loss of the season in Atlanta in Week 7. They were undefeated prior to that, and are now big home favorites against Las Vegas.

The Raiders were able to get back on track last week with a 38-33 road win over the Jets. That ended a four-game skid for Las Vegas.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Raiders vs. 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ashton Jeanty OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-104)

Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116)

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+115)

Ashton Jeanty OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-104)

Ashton Jeanty has seen his carries limited in recent weeks due to the Raiders falling behind in games, but he’s been plenty useful in the passing game. In fact, he has more receiving yards (376) than rushing yards (337) on the season.

Jeanty has reached the 40-yard mark in two straight games and four of his past five. The lone UNDER was a 36-yard effort against Buffalo on Oct. 18.

The Raiders should be trailing again this week, which will lead to more catches and receiving yards for the running back.

Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116)

Kirk Cousins is hanging onto the starting job in Las Vegas despite Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings. He’s earned it, too, with 19 passing touchdowns in eight games.

The veteran has thrown multiple touchdowns in seven of eight games this season, only failing to do so in a 45-17 loss in New England. He even threw for three touchdowns last week at MetLife Stadium.

The 49ers just allowed three passing touchdowns to Michael Penix Jr. and two to Jayden Daniels before that. Cousins should be able to get his two this week.

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+115)

If Cousins is going to throw a few touchdowns, or even just one, there’s a good chance that it’ll be Brock Bowers on the receiving end. The tight end leads the Raiders with five touchdowns this season despite playing in just six games.

Bowers scored two touchdowns last week after failing to find the end zone in his previous two contests. He should be able to start a streak this week against a 49ers team that let both Kyle Pitts and Nick Muse score touchdowns last week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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