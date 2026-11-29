It feels strange to say there's a Sunday Night Football game in Week 12 between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns that has very real playoff implications, but that seems to be the case.

The Browns have been one of the more surprising teams in the NFL this season and are sitting in the No. 6 spot in the AFC with a 6-4 record. The Raiders have a 4-7 record, but that's good enough to still be in the playoff hunt, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers sitting in the No. 7 seed but are dealing with locker room turmoil after benching Aaron Rodgers.

The Raiders can ill-afford to lose many more games, but a win against the Browns would move them to 5-7 and also give them a potential future tiebreaker against Cleveland.

Let's dive into the latest odds and my final score prediction for this AFC matchup.

Raiders vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +4.5 (-114)

Browns -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Raiders: +184

Browns: -221

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The odds in this game have remained steady throughout the week. The Browns have stayed as 4.5-point favorites, and the total has remained at 40.5.

Raiders vs. Browns Score Prediction

I wrote in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets that I'm backing the Raiders to win this game outright:

I'm convinced that the Browns aren't as good as their record indicates. This is a team that's 18th in net yards per play (-0.1), 22nd in EPA per play, 21st in success rate, and completely average defensively. Deshaun Watson has somehow found a way to win games, but he's still just 23rd in the league in adjusted EPA per play.

I've been impressed by Fernando Mendoza through his first two starts, who has had to face two of the best defenses in the NFL in his first two starts. After those two matchups, he should feel a lot more comfortable against a Browns defense that isn't in the same league as the Broncos' and Seahawks'.

The Browns aren't good enough to be this big of a favorite. Anything can happen in this game, so I'll take a chance betting on the Browns to pull off the upset at +190.

When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. The Raiders' defense has struggled throughout the season, and the Browns' defense is one of the more overrated units in the league. They're just 12th in the league in opponent EPA per play. I believe that Mendoza is going to find a way to put up points against them.

Final score prediction: Raiders 26, Browns 20

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