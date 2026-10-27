Raiders vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are both looking to get back on track when they meet up on Sunday afternoon.

After a 3-0 start to the season, the Raiders have dropped their last four games. That includes a 35-21 loss to the Rams last week.

The Jets’ troubles continued on Sunday with an upset loss to the Dolphins. They’ve now only beaten the Titans and Browns this season.

The Raiders beat the Jets 16-12 in their last meeting back in 2023.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +1.5 (-122)

Jets -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Raiders: -108

Jets: -112

Total

44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Raiders vs. Jets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Raiders record: 3-4

Jets record: 2-5

Raiders vs. Jets Betting Trends

The Raiders are 5-2 against the spread this season.

The Jets are 4-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-2 in the Raiders' games this season.

The UNDER is 4-3 in the Jets' games this season.

Raiders vs. Jets Injury Reports

Raiders Injury Report

Patrick Johnson – questionable

Carter Runyon – IR

Dont’e Thornton – IR

Jets Injury Report

Max Mitchell – questionable

Kene Nwangwu – questionable

Joseph Ossai – questionable

Dylan Parham – questionable

Breece Hall – questionable

Raiders vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders, at least for now. Fernando Mendoza will start at some point, but it won’t be this week.

Cousins has been better than expected this season for the Raiders. He’s been tasked with passing the ball a lot as Las Vegas has trailed, and that’s resulted in 1,877 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions through seven games. He ranks third in passing yards, and those 16 touchdown passes are the most in the league.

The veteran will look to help the Raiders bounce back against the Jets.

Raiders vs. Jets Prediction and Pick

Las Vegas won its first two road games, 26-14 against the Chargers and 35-27 in New Orleans, early in the season before a blowout loss in New England.

The Raiders have played four playoff teams in the last four weeks, so their losing streak is a bit more understandable. The same can’t be said for the Jets, who just lost as -4.5 favorites to the Dolphins.

I just simply haven’t been impressed with the Jets at all this season. Maybe they can get Breece Hall back to give them another offensive weapon, but I still think the Raiders are the bet this week.

Pick: Raiders: -108

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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