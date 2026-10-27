Raiders vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
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The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are both looking to get back on track when they meet up on Sunday afternoon.
After a 3-0 start to the season, the Raiders have dropped their last four games. That includes a 35-21 loss to the Rams last week.
The Jets’ troubles continued on Sunday with an upset loss to the Dolphins. They’ve now only beaten the Titans and Browns this season.
The Raiders beat the Jets 16-12 in their last meeting back in 2023.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +1.5 (-122)
- Jets -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Raiders: -108
- Jets: -112
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raiders vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Raiders record: 3-4
- Jets record: 2-5
Raiders vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Raiders are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 4-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Raiders' games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Jets' games this season.
Raiders vs. Jets Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Patrick Johnson – questionable
- Carter Runyon – IR
- Dont’e Thornton – IR
Jets Injury Report
- Max Mitchell – questionable
- Kene Nwangwu – questionable
- Joseph Ossai – questionable
- Dylan Parham – questionable
- Breece Hall – questionable
Raiders vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
Kirk Cousins, Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders, at least for now. Fernando Mendoza will start at some point, but it won’t be this week.
Cousins has been better than expected this season for the Raiders. He’s been tasked with passing the ball a lot as Las Vegas has trailed, and that’s resulted in 1,877 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions through seven games. He ranks third in passing yards, and those 16 touchdown passes are the most in the league.
The veteran will look to help the Raiders bounce back against the Jets.
Raiders vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Las Vegas won its first two road games, 26-14 against the Chargers and 35-27 in New Orleans, early in the season before a blowout loss in New England.
The Raiders have played four playoff teams in the last four weeks, so their losing streak is a bit more understandable. The same can’t be said for the Jets, who just lost as -4.5 favorites to the Dolphins.
I just simply haven’t been impressed with the Jets at all this season. Maybe they can get Breece Hall back to give them another offensive weapon, but I still think the Raiders are the bet this week.
Pick: Raiders: -108
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop