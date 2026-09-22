Raiders vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to stay undefeated as they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders beat the Dolphins 27-13 as home favorites in Week 1, then went on the road for a 26-14 upset win over the Chargers last week.

Meanwhile, the Saints were a two-point conversion away from beating the Lions in overtime in Week 1, then got a 24-17 victory in Baltimore as +8.5 underdogs.

Can New Orleans win its home opener?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Raiders vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +3 (+102)

Saints -3 (-122)

Moneyline

Raiders: +160

Saints: -192

Total

44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Raiders vs. Saints How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Raiders record: 2-0

Saints record: 1-1

Raiders vs. Saints Betting Trends

The Raiders are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 2-0 this season.

The Saints are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 8-0 in their last eight games.

The UNDER is 5-5 in the Raiders' last 10 games, including 2-0 this season.

The UNDER is 7-3 in the Saints' last 10 games.

Raiders vs. Saints Injury Reports

Raiders Injury Report

Brock Bowers – questionable

Aidan O’Connell – questionable

Darien Porter – questionable

Dareke Young – questionable

Treydan Stukes – questionable

Saints Injury Report

Martin Emerson Jr. – questionable

Kelvin Banks Jr. – out

Isaiah Stalbird – questionable

Christen Miller – questionable

Raiders vs. Saints Key Player to Watch

Tyler Shough, Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

The poor man’s Josh Allen put on a Shough in Baltimore, as the Saints quarterback threw for 252 yards and a score while also rushing for a touchdown in the upset win.

Shough now leads the league with 662 passing yards through two weeks, throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions on 90 attempts.

The second-year quarterback will look to keep that going in the home opener against the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Saints Prediction and Pick

This might actually be a fun game in the Big Easy on Sunday afternoon. Kirk Cousins has orchestrated two solid wins for the Raiders, and Bowers is gearing up to play after missing the first two weeks of the season.

The Saints shouldn’t be slept on, either, after their two upset wins on the road.

I’m expecting a back-and-forth game in New Orleans, with each team finding the end zone a couple of times.

Pick: OVER 44.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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