Rams' Super Bowl Odds Take Major Hit After Blowout Loss to 49ers in Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 season as the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl, but they were upset in Week 1 on Thursday night, losing 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers.

A divison loss, in what was supposed to be a "home game" for the Rams in Australia, has hurt the team's odds to win it all this season. While Los Angeles remains the favorite in the Super Bowl market and the odds to win the NFC West, it has dropped from +500 to +600 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rams are now a game behind the Seattle Seahawks and 49ers in the division, which could be a major issue if all three teams are knocking on the door of double-digit wins for the second season in a row.

Last season, the Rams ended up getting the No. 5 seed in the NFC, as they lost the division to Seattle and barely finished ahead of the 49ers (the No. 6 seed) in the division. All three of these teams have playoff expectations once again, and any division loss -- especially one in a "home game" -- hurts.

Matthew Stafford struggled in the season opener, completing just 15 of his 25 passes for 155 yards and a pick. The Rams offense, which was No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play last season, ended up with just seven points.

In addition to the Rams' odds moving, Seattle jumped from +1200 to +1050 to win the Super Bowl after the first two games of the season and the 49ers have moved all the way up from +1900 to +1400. San Francisco looked dangerous, especially on defense, which Fred Warner and Nick Bosa back in the lineup.

There are still a ton of games to go in the 2026 season, and this division is going to have a close race, but the Rams have already put themselves behind the eight ball. They'll remain the Super Bowl favorite for now, but it's going to be hard to maintain that spot if they don't eventually win the NFC West in 2026.

Los Angeles is back in action in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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