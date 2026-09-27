Rams vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 3

What better way to close out Sunday’s NFL action than with a few anytime touchdown scorer bets?

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams in an awesome Sunday Night Football clash, and there are a bunch of pass catchers that I’m considering to find the end zone in primetime.

Rams star Davante Adams had a huge game in Week 2 against the New York Giants with Puka Nacua sidelined, building on a 2025 season where he was one of the most targeted players in the red zone in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Denver’s passing game got going in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Jaylen Waddle putting on a show. Can Bo Nix and Co. attack a new-look Rams secondary that struggled in Week 1 against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers?

There are a ton of anytime touchdown scorer props to choose from this week, but I’ve narrowed it down to just three for this Sunday night showdown.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Davante Adams Anytime TD (+130)

Last season, Adams was targeted 31 times by Matthew Stafford in the red zone, the third-most of any player in the league.

The star wideout turned those targets into 13 grabs for 65 yards and 12 scores, finding the end zone on nearly every red-zone grab that he made. In Week 2, Adams flashed his elite route running and hands, catching eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two scores.

There’s no doubt that the Rams receiver will remain a focal point in this offense all season, and he could get a ton of looks from Stafford if he ends up matching up with Riley Moss on Sunday night. Denver has an elite secondary, but Adams is 1-for-1 in converting red-zone targets into touchdowns in 2026.

At this price, the six-time Pro Bowler is an easy bet in Week 3.

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+200)

Waddle had a disappointing showing in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching just one of his three targets for two yards. Denver finished that game with the worst EPA/Play on offense in the NFL, leading to a new game plan in Week 2.

Well, that plan worked.

Waddle was a major target against the Jacksonville Jaguars catching eight of his 10 targets for 138 yards. He was tackled on the one-yard line on a long pass from Nix during that game, and I think he’s worth a look to find the end zone in Week 3.

The Broncos have another star receiver in Courtland Sutton, but he’s been limited to just 36 yards through two weeks. There’s no doubt that Waddle is the top target – right now – for this Denver attack, and it’s worth noting that the Rams allowed three passing scores against San Fran in Week 1.

At +200, Waddle may be the best value on the board for a player with such a big role in his offense.

Terrance Ferguson Anytime TD (+280)

The Rams and Sean McVay have gone to a lot of 13 personnel (three tight ends) in the last two seasons, and that has led to a bigger role for 2025 second-round pick Terrance Ferguson.

He had a huge game against the Giants in Week 2, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and a score. Ferguson had three receiving scores as a rookie, and he has played over 50 percent of the snaps in each of his games in 2026.

There are a lot of options when it comes to the Rams passing game, but Ferguson clearly has a chance to be the No. 3 option behind Nacua and Adams this season. I don’t mind him against Denver since he’ll likely avoid Pat Surtain II in coverage all night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .