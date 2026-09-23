Rams vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

A marquee matchup is set for Sunday Night Football in Week 3, as the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix host the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford.

Both of these teams turned in poor performances in Week 1, losing by double digits, but they bounced back to avoid 2-0 starts in Week 2.

The Broncos and Nix rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, and Stafford and Co. looked elite on offense in a win over the New York Giants on Monday night. L.A. didn’t have Puka Nacua (hip) or Myles Garret (knee) in that game, and Garrett remains on injured reserve and will miss this primetime matchup.

Los Angeles is the favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, and both of these teams were in their respective conference championship games in the 2025 campaign. So, this should be a good litmus test for both franchises as they look to see how they stack up against the best teams in the NFL.

Oddsmakers have set the Rams as road favorites in this matchup, and they have a pretty favorable record in that spot under Sean McVay.

Can Sean Payton and the Broncos play spoiler and pick up a second impressive win in a row?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, injury reports and a pick for this Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 3.

Rams vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -2.5 (-110)

Broncos +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams: -135

Broncos: +114

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rams vs. Broncos How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Rams record: 1-1

Broncos record: 1-1

Rams vs. Broncos Injury Reports

Rams Injury Report

Puka Nacua – questionable

Jordan Whittington – questionable

Myles Garrett – injured reserve

Ronnie Rivers – questionable

Broncos Injury Report

Jonathon Cooper – Commissioner’s Exempt List

Marvin Mims – questionable

RJ Harvey – questionable

JK Dobbins – questionable

Rams vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The Rams are 26-19 against the spread as road favorites under Sean McVay.

The Rams are 1-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos are 1-1 against the spread this season.

Denver is 1-0 against the spread at home this season.

The Broncos are 3-2 against the spread as home dogs since 2024.

The UNDER is 2-0 in the Broncos’ games this season.

The UNDER is 2-0 in the Rams’ games this season.

Rams vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos

Nix has been up and down in the 2026 season, throwing two scores and two picks while leading Denver to a 1-1 record.

The former first-round pick took a step forward in Week 2, completing 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 288 yards in a win over Jacksonville. Nix hasn’t gotten going on the ground (eight carries, eight yards) in 2026, which was something that made him so dynamic last season while Denver earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The young quarterback has a daunting matchup ahead against a Los Angeles defense that shut down the New York Giants in Week 2. The Rams are seventh in the NFL in EPA/Pass and yards per play allowed this season.

Hopefully for Denver, Nix can continue to take a step forward with Davis Webb calling the plays, otherwise this could be a long day at the office for the Broncos signal-caller.

Rams vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick

The Rams have covered the spread at a pretty solid clip as road favorites (26-19) under McVay, but I’m going to forget the points in this matchup and simply take Los Angeles to win.

Beating the Broncos at home isn’t an easy task, but the Rams’ offense was humming in Week 2 against the Giants even with Nacua and Jordan Whittington out of the lineup.

Denver looked better on defense in Week 2 after a poor tackling showing in the season opener against Kansas City, but it still ranks 18th in the league in EPA/Play and 19th in yards per play allowed.

On top of that, Denver has struggled mightily against the run, allowing the third-most yards per carry (5.1) in the NFL this season. That could be costly against an L.A. offense that is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards in 2026, averaging 5.0 yards per tote.

Defensively, the Rams are seventh in seventh in the NFL in EPA/Pass and yards per play allowed, dominating Jameis Winston in Week 2 after Jaxson Dart was injured. Nix is clearly a step up at quarterback, but there have been some growing pains with Davis Webb as the new playcaller in Denver.

The Broncos are 27th in EPA/Play on offense, and I’m not quite sold on them keeping up with a Rams team that has now adjusted to being back in the United States after losing a weird season opener in Australia.

Pick: Rams Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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