Rams vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Stafford Goes Deep)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are both looking to bounce back when they meet up in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams blew a halftime lead in Denver on Sunday night, with the Eagles falling to the Bears’ third-string quarterback on Monday Night Football.

That was the first loss of the season for the Eagles, while the Rams have only beaten a beat-up Giants squad after losing 27-7 in Australia to open the year. Philadelphia is now without Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith, though.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Rams vs. Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Eagles

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion OVER 39.5 Yards (-109)

Puka Nacua OVER 1.5 1st Quarter Receptions (+124)

Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (-125)

This bet is becoming near-automatic, at least at this -125 price.

Williams didn’t find the end zone in Denver, ending a five-game streak for the back. He still has four scores through three games, though, and had 13 touchdowns last season. That includes one against the Eagles last September.

The Birds have allowed just one running back touchdown so far this season, so that explains this line, but Williams should buck that trend this week.

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion OVER 39.5 Yards (-109)

The Rams have quite a few weapons on offense, and Matthew Stafford may have all of them at his disposal with Puka Nacua trending toward a return this week.

Even without Nacua for the last two games, Stafford has thrown a pass of at least 41 yards in all three games this season. On top of that, Cam Ward and Case Keenum reached 41 yards as their longest completions against the Eagles in the last two weeks.

Philadelphia is still figuring out its defense, and Stafford should take advantage on Sunday.

Puka Nacua OVER 1.5 1st Quarter Receptions (+124)

If Puka Nacua is back, they’re going to want to get him involved early. He had two first-quarter catches in his lone game so far this season, as well as in 74% of his games last year. That includes two against the Eagles in that September matchup.

I’m tempted to take Nacua OVER 6.5 receptions (+121) for the game as well, but we’ll see how the Rams use their wideout. I think they’ll test him out early, hence the bet on the first-quarter prop.

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