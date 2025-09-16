Rams vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten off to a hot start to their Super Bowl defense, beating the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in the first two weeks.
In Week 3, they'll take on the team that almost ended their Super Bowl run last season, the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams had the ball late in the game, down six points, with a chance to win with a touchdown and extra point. They made it as far as the Eagles' 22-yard line before Philadelphia finally forced a turnover on downs.
Now, the team teams will face-off in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's marquee matchup.
Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams +3.5 (-115)
- Eagles -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rams +150
- Eagles -180
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Rams vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams Record: 2-0
- Eagles Record: 2-0
Rams vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Rams are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- Eagles are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Rams
- Rams are 7-0 ATS in their last seven road games
- Eagles are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- Eagles have won 10 straight home games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the last seven games between these two teams
Rams vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Steve Avila, G - Questionable
- Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable
- Braden Fiske, DE - Questionable
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR
- Keir Thomas, LB - IR
Eagles Injury Report
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- Cameron Williams, OT - IR
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - IR
Rams vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
- A.J. Brown, WR - Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' star receiver has had a quiet start to his 2025 campaign. He has only six receptions for 35 yards through the first two games. Is this a sign of things to come for the Eagles' receiver, or is this just a slow start and an anomaly for the current season? If Philadelphia wants to win this game, getting its top receiver involved in a big way is going to be important.
Rams vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Eagles to win and cover as home favorites:
My "Rams offense is going to be bad this season" take is hanging on by a thread. I'm not quite ready to say I was wrong, but if they put up another good offensive performance against this Eagles' defense, I'm going to have to eat my words. I'm going to back my preseason take at least one more time by backing the Eagles to win and cover in this game.
The Eagles' offensive line will be able to keep the Rams' pass rush in check, and I have faith in believing Philadelphia will continue to find success on the ground. Let's ride with the defending champs.
Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-105) via DraftKings
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!