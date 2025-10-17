Rams vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Rams Cover in London?)
The NFL London series concludes this week with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars meeting at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
The Jaguars saw their three-game winning streak snapped by the Seahawks last week, while the Rams got back on tack with a 17-3 win in Baltimore.
The oddsmakers have the Rams as slight “road” favorites for this London showdown at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup.
Rams vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -3 (-105)
- Jaguars +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams: -155
- Jaguars: +130
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has come down from 46.5 to 44.5.
Can the Rams take care of business in London?
Rams vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 252 column:
Before you lay the points with the Rams in London, remember that Puka Nacua is listed as questionable for this week with an injury. If he can't go, this Rams offense is going to be significantly different than when he's on the field. The Rams' wide receiver is +550 to win Offensive Player of the Year, hauling in 28 more receptions than anyone else on the team. If the Rams try to lean on the run game to overcome Nacua's absence, they may struggle to do it against a Jaguars defense that ranks second in the NFL in opponent rush success rate.
The Jaguars' defense has been the strength of their team, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. The Rams' defense has also been strong, ranking fourth in that stat. In an international game between two top-five defenses per EPA and an injured offensive star, I'll bet the UNDER.
The total has already come down two points since opening, as mentioned above, and perhaps it might still be a bit too high. MacMillan outlined Jacksonville’s defense as well as how the Rams might struggle without their top wideout.
These teams are both coming off low-scoring games last week, with the Jaguars losing 20-12 and the Rams winning 17-3.
This game might end up being a field goal fest in London.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 23, Jaguars 19
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
