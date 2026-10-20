Rams vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2026 NFL season as significant favorites to win Super Bowl 61, and now here we are six weeks alter and they're 2-4, fresh off the biggest upset of the season, losing as double-digit favorites to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams need to right the ship this week when they hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. They've already fallen behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, but if they keep losing, their playoff chances are going to disappear in a hurry.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this pivotal interconference showdown.

Rams vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -4.5 (-105)

Raiders +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rams -210

Raiders +175

Total

OVER 47.5 (-110)

UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Rams vs. Raiders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 25

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Rams record: 2-4

Raiders record: 3-3

Rams vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The Rams are 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Rams are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the Rams' last 10 games

Raiders are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the Raiders' last 10 games

Rams vs. Raiders Injury Reports

Rams Injury Report

Poona Ford, DT - Out

Davante Adams, WR - Out

Myles Garrett, DE - IR

Kobie Turner, DE - Out

Raiders Injury Report

Tonka Hemingway, DT - Questionable

Carter Runyon, TE - IR-R

Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR - IR-R

Jack Bech, WE - IR

Keyron Crawford, DE - IR

Rams vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch

Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams

If the Rams want to fight back into the playoff picture, they need the reigning NFL MVP to start playing better. He's averaging 299.0 passing yards per game, but he has thrown six interceptions, many of which have come at crucial points of games. Now with Devante Adams injured, Stafford needs to play even better to help elevate this team to the level they should be playing at.

Rams vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for buying low on the Rams:

I know that the Rams now have a laundry list of injuries on top of looking extremely lackluster to begin the season, but I still think this is a good price to bet on them against the Raiders.

Las Vegas may have fooled us earlier in the year into making us think they're a potential playoff team, and even their recent losses made them look like a respectable squad. Unfortunately, I'm completely out on them. Their underlying metrics are huge red flags entering Week 7. They rank 26th in net yards per play (-0.7), 25th in opponent EPA, and 27th in opponent success rate.

Kirk Cousins has looked great for them at quarterback, but if he stops producing at a high level, their results are going to fall off a cliff due to their inability to run the ball. They rank just 27th in rush EPA and 29th in rush success rate.



It's time to buy back in on the Rams.

Pick: Rams -4.5 (-105) via BetMGM

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