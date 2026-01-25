Rams vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFC Championship Game (NFC West Rubber Match)

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will meet for the third and final time this season with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Rams needed a comeback in Carolina and overtime in Chicago to reach the NFC Championship Game, while the Seahawks had a bye before blowing out the 49ers 41-6 at home.

The Rams won the first matchup 21-19 at home back in November, with the Seahawks coming away with a 38-37 overtime win thanks to a gutsy two-point conversion last month in Seattle.

The Seahawks are slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for the NFC Championship Game.

Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams +2.5 (-105)

Seahawks -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rams: +130

Seahawks: -155

Total

46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this one, with the total going up a point from 46.5 to 47.5. Both of the two regular-season games were decided by fewer than three points.

Who will win the NFC West rubber match to win the NFC Championship Game?

Rams vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column:

This game is a matchup between the top two teams in DVOA, and just three points separated them in both previous meetings, with each team winning once. For the rubber match, I'm going to lay the 2.5 points on the Seahawks.

We haven't seen the best version of the Rams since their Week 15 win against the Lions. In fact, they finished the season on a 3-3 run with losses to the likes of the Panthers and Falcons. They also barely scraped both the Panthers and Bears in the first two rounds of the playoffs, teams that are far less talented than the Rams. They were outgained by Chicago, 5.1 yards per play to 4.4 yards per play.

Dating back to Week 13, the Rams' defense has ranked just 18th in opponent yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won eight straight games and looked as impressive as ever in the divisional round against the 49ers. Their defense leads the NFL in opponent EPA per play and is second in opponent success rate since Week 13.

Keep an eye on special teams, an area in which the Seahawks have a huge advantage over the Rams. They rank second in special teams DVOA, while the Rams rank 26th. If you don't think it matters, just remember the last time these two teams met when a punt return touchdown by the Seahawks sparked their comeback, resulting in a win.

The Seahawks have the momentum, the home-field advantage, and the better special teams. Give me Seattle to cover.

Pick: Seahawks -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel

There’s no doubt that this should be a fantastic game in Seattle. The Rams looked like the best team in the league for portions of the season, but the Seahawks won the division and had a dominant victory in their only playoff game so far.

However, the adversity that Los Angeles faced in Carolina and Chicago may only strengthen them heading into Seattle. They have an explosive offense that can outscore their problems, even against a stout Seattle defense.

I’ll take Sean McVay and the more talented offense to come out on top and advance to the Super Bowl.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 27, Seahawks 24

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

