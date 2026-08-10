Rangers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Texas Rangers look to keep rolling as they start a road trip against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

The Rangers had a successful homestand, winning three-game series against the Giants and Orioles to get back up to .500.

Meanwhile, the Angels are back at home after a 2-4 road trip in Baltimore and Miami.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Monday, Aug. 10.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+144)

Angels +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Rangers -111

Angels +103

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rangers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.55 ERA)

Angels: Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.12 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore has thrown two straight quality starts, including six shutout innings against the Giants in his last outing. He’s had one good start (6 IP, 1 ER) and one awful start (5 IP, 7 ER) against the Angels this season.

Reid Detmers is in a similar boat, racking up 14 strikeouts in eight one-run innings against the Rangers in May before allowing five runs on seven hits in four innings last month against Texas. The southpaw has allowed six runs on 10 hits in 14.1 innings across his last three starts.

Rangers vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RSN, ABTV

Rangers record: 59-59

Angels record: 45-73

Rangers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Siri OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-126)

Jose Siri doesn’t always start, as he’s sometimes used as a late-game replacement, but he should be in the lineup tonight against a left-hander.

In four starts this month, Siri is 6-for-13 with two home runs and two doubles. He’s -102 to get a hit, and OVER 1.5 bases is +229 if you want to test your luck.

Rangers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rangers should be bigger favorites tonight in Anaheim as they look to keep up with the Astros in the AL West.

Texas just won four of six at home while the Angels dropped four of six on the road.

There may be no clear advantage on the mound between MacKenzie Gore and Reid Detmers – although I would argue that Gore has been better as of late –, but there is in terms of these teams playing against left-handed pitchers. The Rangers are 15-13 vs. LHP (44-46 vs. RHP), with the Angels just 11-23 against southpaws (34-50 vs. RHP).

Pick: Rangers -111

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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