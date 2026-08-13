Rangers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 13

The Texas Rangers are hoping to salvage a split of their four-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

After winning the series opener 4-1, the Rangers scored a total of four runs in the last two games, falling 3-2 and 5-2.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Thursday, Aug 13.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+112)

Angels +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Rangers -147

Angels +137

Total

7.5 (Over -101/Under -119)

Rangers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (8-7, 3.87 ERA)

Angels: Walbert Urena (7-8, 2.83 ERA)

Jacob deGrom bounced back nicely in his last start, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in five innings against the Orioles.

Walbert Urena is hoping to bounce back from allowing four runs in 2.1 innings last time out. He had thrown three quality starts before that, yielding a total of two runs on 11 hits in 18 innings.

Rangers vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug 13.

Time: 10:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RSN, ABTV

Rangers record: 60-61

Angels record: 47-74

Rangers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Wade Meckler OVER 0.5 Singles (+113)

Angels outfielder Wade Meckler is batting .304 on the season and slugging just .409 – he doesn’t have much power. He’s gone 55 for 181 with just three home runs and 10 doubles, meaning that 42 of his 55 hits (76%) have been singles.

Meckler has a single in five straight games, seven of his last eight, and 14 of his last 18 contests overall. I’ll take these plus odds for him to keep that up tonight at home.

Rangers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We cashed the under in Anaheim last night, and I’m going right back to it tonight.

Jacob DeGrom is coming off a strong start against the Orioles, and while Walbert Urena had a rough outing last week, he’s only allowed one run on six hits in nine innings against the Rangers this season.

Both of these offenses are struggling as well, with a total of 17 runs through three games in this series.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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