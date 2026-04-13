Rangers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 13

Few people would have predicted the Texas Rangers and Athletics would be tied atop the American League West at this point of the season, but that's exactly where we're at with both teams at 8-7, while the top two contenders, the Mariners and Astros, each have losing records.

That makes this week's four-game series between these two teams a fascinating one. If either of them is to win the series, they'll likely have sole possession of first place in the division at the end of the week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's AL West series opener.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+132)

Mariners Athletics +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Rangers -126

Athletics +108

Total

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Texas: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-2, 7.98 ERA)

Athletics: Luis Severino, RHP (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network

Rangers record: 8-7

Athletics record: 8-7

Rangers vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet

Carlos Cortes Home Run (+950) via BetMGM

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Carlos Cortes to hit a home run for the Athletics:

If you want a second long shot bet for tonight, consider Carlos Cortes of the Athletics at +950. He's second on the team in slugging percentage so far this season at .571, so he's going to record some home runs sooner rather than later. Tonight, he and the Athletics will take on a Texas Rangers team that is starting Nathan Eovaldi on the mound. Eovaldi has already given up four home runs this season, the most in the Majors.

If Eovaldi gives up another home run or two tonight, why not take a shot on Cortes at +950?

Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics tonight, and he's played better than his ERA would indicate. He has a 5.40 ERA but a 3.52 FIP, indicating some possible positive regression is in store for him. Eovaldi's FIP isn't as promising at 5.12, especially when you also consider his 1.841 WHIP.

I can't trust betting the Rangers as road favorites with Eovaldi tonight, especially considering the Athletics have a solid offensive lineup and play in a ballpark where runs can get racked up in a hurry.

If you want to bet on an underdog tonight, the Athletics are an interesting one.

Pick: Athletics +108 via FanDuel

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