Rangers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

It’s a battle of two first place teams as the Atlanta Braves host the Texas Rangers out of the All-Star break.

The Braves lost five of eight games heading into the break, while Texas won three of its last four.

Atlanta is 27-18 at home this season, though, and will have Chris Sale on the mound tonight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Braves on Friday, July 17.

Rangers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-128)

Braves -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Rangers +180

Braves -215

Total

8.5 (Over -104/Under -118)

Rangers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.11 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (9-6, 2.20 ERA)

Cal Quantrill has transitioned well back into a starting pitcher after being used out of the bullpen to begin the season. He threw six innings of one-run ball against the Astros last Friday, bringing him up to five runs (four earned) and 13 hits in 17 IP (2.12 ERA) as a starter this year.

Chris Sale only went three innings in his last start, but that was due to a rain delay. He had five strikeouts with one walk and two hits allowed in three shutout innings. The southpaw hasn’t disappointed this season in Atlanta.

Rangers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): CW33, BravesVsn

Rangers record: 49-47

Braves record: 55-40

Rangers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Wyatt Langford OVER 1.5 HRR (+100)

Wyatt Langford missed some time earlier this season with a hamstring strain, but he’s great since returning.

He was batting .238 (19 for 80) when he hit the shelf on April 21. He then returned on June 5, and has gone 30 for 98 (.306) with eight home runs and five doubles in 24 games since then.

Sale is a tough starter for anyone, but this is priced as such. Langford has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 64% of his games this season.

Rangers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I think the Rangers have a fighting chance tonight in Atlanta, and this price is a bit disrespectful for the AL West-leading squad.

Sale has been great for the Braves, but Texas has gone 13-9 vs. LHP this season.

It’s easy to see why Atlanta is a favorite at home tonight, but I think it’s too big of a line against a tough team like Texas.

Pick: Rangers +180

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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