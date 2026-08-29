Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

Two potential playoff teams square off on Saturday night in Milwaukee, as the Texas Rangers look to bounce back from a 6-1 loss to the Brewers in the second game of this series.

Texas has dropped three games in a row and is now two games out of first place in the AL West heading into this matchup. If the season ended on Saturday, the Rangers would not make the playoffs, as they are also two games out of a wild card spot in the American League.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have the best record in MLB and moved to 22 games over .500 at home after Friday’s win.

They’ll send lefty Shane Drohan (3.84 ERA) to the mound for the start tonight against Texas’ Cal Quantrill (2.90 ERA). Both of these starters have put together strong seasons, and they’ve spent time in the rotation and out of the bullpen.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Saturday’s Game 2.

Rangers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-165)

Brewers -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Rangers: +145

Brewers: -156

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Rangers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Texas: Cal Quantrill (6-4, 2.90 ERA)

Milwaukee: Shane Drohan (6-5, 3.84 ERA)

Rangers vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Rangers record: 66-69

Brewers record: 84-51

Rangers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Cal Quantrill UNDER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-204)

We have to lay some juice with this Quantrill prop, but the Rangers right-hander ranks in the 84th percentile in walk percentage and has only allowed 22 free passes in over 83 innings of work this season.

While the righty has worked out of the bullpen quite a bit, Quantrill has just one start and two total appearances with three or more walks.

The Brewers are second in MLB in walk percentage this season, but I think this line is way too high, especially since Quantrill has thrown 13.0 innings of scoreless, walk-less baseball in his last two starts.

Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I’m buying the Brewers to win this game, and I shared why in today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column :

The Milwaukee Brewers have won three games in a row and have a chance to run away with the top spot in the National League as we approach the final month of the MLB regular season.

On Saturday, the Brew Crew are favored at home against the Texas Rangers, who are blowing every chance possible to win the AL West. Texas has lost three games in a row and is now two games back of the Houston Astros after holding the division lead earlier this month.

The Rangers are facing an uphill battle on the road – where they are 10 games under .500 – against a Brewers team that is 46-24 at home.

Milwaukee has Shane Drohan on the mound for this matchup, and he’s put together a solid season, ranking in the 71st percentile in expected ERA. The Rangers are countering with Cal Quantrill, who has now allowed a run over his last two starts and has an impressive 2.90 ERA this season.

Still, I don’t trust the Texas bullpen (4.39) against a Milwaukee team that has the third-best bullpen ERA in MLB. The Brewers have also been too good at home to pass up at this moneyline price as they look to secure the No. 1 record in MLB.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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