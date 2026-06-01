Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

The Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals are both looking to keep the good vibes rolling when they meet up for a three-game set.

The Rangers just swept the Royals after losing six of their previous seven games. Similarly, the Cardinals won two of three from the Cubs after dropping four straight and six of seven.

It should be a good pitching matchup in the series opener with Jacob deGrom set to face off against Michael McGreevy.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Cardinals on Monday, June 1.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+135)

Cardinals +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Rangers -125

Cardinals +104

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.77 ERA)

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-4, 2.98 ERA)

Jacob deGrom is coming off a good bounce-back effort, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings against the Astros. This came after allowing six runs in his previous start and four before that.

Michael McGreevy is hoping to bounce back from a five-run outing against the Brewers that lasted just four innings. He danced around 10 hits in five innings against the Pirates before that outing, so he could be leaking oil.

Rangers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RSN, CARD

Rangers record: 28-31

Cardinals record: 31-26

Rangers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Ezequiel Duran OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-106)

Ezequiel Duran may have found himself a home in the five spot in the Rangers’ lineup. He had a hit, run, and RBI in all three games in the sweep against the Royals after a temporary move down the lineup against the Astros.

Duran has now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games and five of his last six. He should be good for a hit or two, and he’s in a good position to get the counting stats as well.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Jacob deGrom still has it for the Rangers and, despite his hiccups, he’s still a better pitcher than Michael McGreevy.

The Cardinals haven’t been particularly dominant at home (15-14), so that doesn’t scare me off from betting against them at Busch Stadium. And while St. Louis just won two of three against Houston, the Cardinals have still scored just 14 runs in their last seven games.

Pick: Rangers -125

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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