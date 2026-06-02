Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Texas Rangers are looking to make it five wins in a row when they continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Texas took the series opener 2-1 on the road after sweeping the Royals at home.

On the flip side, the Cardinals have now lost six of their last eight games to fall to 31-27, and they’re now just 15-15 at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, June 2.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+157)

Cardinals +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Rangers -110

Cardinals -110

Total

7.0 (Over -108/Under -111)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 3.93 ERA)

Cardinals: Dustin May (3-6, 4.57 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi has gone at least seven innings in five straight starts, but he allowed five runs last time out, which is as many as he yielded in his previous four outings.

Dustin May settled in nicely last time out, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in a tough-luck loss to the Brewers. He had allowed 12 ER in 23.1 IP in his previous four starts.

Rangers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RSN, CARD

Rangers record: 29-31

Cardinals record: 31-27

Rangers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Nathan Eovaldi OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Nathan Eovaldi has been the model of consistency as of late. Not only has he pitched deep into games, but he’s been striking out nearly a batter per inning (67 Ks in 68.2 IP).

The veteran has OVER 5.5 strikeouts in five straight starts and 8 of 11 games this season. Given the Cardinals’ 23% strikeout rate, he should be able to get to at least six punchouts again tonight.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are regressing to the mean after opposite starts, and I think that’ll continue tonight in St. Louis.

The Cardinals’ bats have been quieted recently, with one run or fewer in five of their last seven games, scoring six and five in the other two. Meanwhile, Texas scored 22 runs in its sweep of the Royals before Monday night’s low-scoring win.

The Rangers are the better team, and Eovaldi is the better pitcher. Home-field advantage for the Cardinals doesn’t scare me either.

Pick: Rangers -110

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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