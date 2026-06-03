Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Texas Rangers are looking to stay hot and complete the sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Rangers swept the Royals at home and have now won the first two games in St. Louis.

It looked like the Cardinals may be turning things around with a series win against the Cubs, but that may now be sandwiched between two sweeps.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, June 3.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+158)

Cardinals +1.5 (-193)

Moneyline

Rangers -102

Cardinals -119

Total

8.0 (Over -104/Under -115)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (4-4, 3.96 ERA)

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-4, 4.19 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore has been stellar in his last two starts. He’s allowed one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in 12.1 innings against the Angels and Royals.

Andre Pallante is looking to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season. He lasted just three innings, allowing four runs on eight hits against the Cubs last time out.

Rangers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RSN, CARD

Rangers record: 30-31

Cardinals record: 31-28

Rangers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

MacKenzie Gore UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-135)

MacKenzie Gore has found something over the last month or so. After allowing 16 ER across four starts, he’s allowed a total of 4 ER in his last four outings.

He’s allowed UNDER 2.5 ER in each of those four starts and has now done so in 6 of his last 10 outings. The Cardinals offense doesn’t scare me off, as they’ve scored one run or fewer in five of their last nine games.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I like Gore to outduel Pallante, so it makes sense that I’m taking the Rangers as road underdogs as well.

The Rangers are hot and have a chance to get up to .500. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are showing who they really are after an unexpected start to the season.

Pick: Rangers -102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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