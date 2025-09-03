Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
Just 1.5 games separate the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners in the AL playoff picture, and Texas is looking to gain some ground on Wednesday afternoon when it takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
These teams have split the first two games of their early-week series, but oddsmakers at the best betting sites have the D-Backs set as favorites at home in Game 3.
Jack Leiter (3.77 ERA) will aim to lead the Rangers to an upset win over veteran Zac Gallen (4.94 ERA) who has failed to find his All-Star form in the 2025 season. Arizona is likely out of the playoff race in the NL since it’s two games under .500 right now, but it could play spoiler to some teams down the stretch run of the regular season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-175)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+143)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +113
- Diamondbacks: -137
Total
- 9 (Over -103/Under -118)
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jack Leiter (9-7, 3.77 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen (10-13, 4.94 ERA)
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 3:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, RSN
- Rangers record: 72-68
- Diamondbacks record: 69-71
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Looking for a home run prop on Wednesday? I shared in today’s Daily Dinger – our best home run props at SI Betting – why Langford is worth a look in Arizona:
Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford has a solid matchup on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have one of the worst bullpens in MLB and a struggling starter in Zac Gallen on the mound.
Gallen has allowed 26 home runs in 28 appearances this season while posting a suspect 4.94 ERA. That sets up well for the Texas offense, and Langford has been one of the team’s primary bats against right-handed pitching.
The 23-year-old is hitting .250 with a .777 OPS against righties, homering 16 times against them. In addition to that, he’s hitting .311 with four homers over the last two weeks, pushing his season-long home run total to 21.
Even if Langford doesn’t get to Gallen, he has a solid shot against a D-Backs bullpen that has a 4.68 ERA and has allowed 60 home runs so far in the 2025 season.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Even though Gallen has struggled in the 2025 season, he’s looked a lot better as of late, posting a 2.57 ERA across six August starts.
Leiter also had a strong month of August, posting a 2.76 ERA in six starts. So, should bettors be expecting a little more of a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday?
I think the UNDER could be worth a look with this total all the way up at nine, as the Rangers are one of the best UNDER teams (76-62-2) in the league.
Even though the Arizona bullpen is shaky, the Rangers have the best team ERA in the league and a top-10 bullpen ERA (3.68) this season.
I don’t mind taking a shot on the UNDER in this series finale, especially if both starters carry over their momentum from August.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-118 at DraftKings)
