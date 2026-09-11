Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks are fighting for playoff spots in their respective leagues as they meet up for a weekend series.

The Rangers are three games back in the AL West and two games back of a Wild Card spot, while the Diamondbacks are just a half game back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on Friday, Sept. 11.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+163)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Rangers +100

Diamondbacks -120

Total

9 (Over -107/Under -112)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (8-10, 4.51 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-13, 5.06 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore has been up and down recently, allowing five runs in three innings in his last start after throwing 5.1 one-run innings in his previous outing.

Merrill Kelly has thrown a few solid starts in a row, allowing six runs on 14 hits in 18.2 innings across his last three outings.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): RSN, ARID

Rangers record: 72-75

Diamondbacks record: 78-69

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Ketel Marte OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-147)

Ketel Marte has a hit in each of his eight games since returning from his leave of absence, picking up one hit in each contest. He’s scored four runs and picked up three RBI in that span, going OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last five contests.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Kelly has settled in nicely recently for the Diamondbacks, and he’s been better overall at home than on the road this season. The same goes for Arizona as a team, as the Snakes are 41-31 at home as opposed to 37-38 on the road.

The Rangers have similar splits, going 32-43 on the road and 40-32 at home.

I’ll back the home team tonight in Arizona.

Pick: Diamondbacks -120

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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