Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

The Texas Rangers have won back-to-back games and are just 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League heading into Wednesday’s matinee matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has dropped well out of the race for that final wild card spot, sitting 6.5 games back after losing the series opener to Texas on Tuesday.

One bright spot for Mariners fans is rookie left-hander Kade Anderson – their No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft – who will make his fourth start of the season today. I’m eyeing Anderson as a prop target in this matchup, but more on that pick later in this piece.

He’ll take on Texas’ Cody Bradford (4.45 ERA), who has struggled a bit in six outings this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sept. 9.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-163)

Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Rangers: +129

Mariners: -156

Total

8 (OVer -103/Under -117)

Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Texas: Cody Bradford (0-4, 4.45 ERA)

Seattle: Kade Anderson (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, Mariners.TV

Rangers record: 72-73

Mariners record: 67-78

Rangers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Kade Anderson UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-157)

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – our daily MLB Best Bets column at SI – I shared why I’m fading the Mariners rookie starter in this matchup:

Seattle Mariners rookie Kade Anderson made his MLB debut last month, and he’s set to make his fourth start of the season on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

Anderson is a highly-touted prospect that soared through the minor leagues after being drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

As a result, oddsmakers seem to have inflated a few of his props, including his strikeout prop, on Wednesday. Anderson has five, three and three K’s in his first three outings, tossing no more than 5.2 innings in any start.

The Mariners have kept the youngster under 90 pitches in each outing, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that continues on Wednesday.

That limits the ceiling for Anderson in this market, and he’s taking on a Texas team that is a pretty solid offense (eighth in Weighted Runs Created Plus), even though it averages over eight strikeouts per game.

Anderson has a bright future ahead of him in MLB, but I can’t get to this strikeout prop if he’s only going to pitch around five innings.

Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Seattle has struggled as of late (3-7 in its last 10 games) and is 6.5 games out of a wild card spot, but I think it has the edge in Game 2 of this series.

Anderson has not been dominant in his first few MLB starts, but the lefty comes in with an expected ERA of 3.15 and an expected batting average against of .197 in his three starts.

That’s much, much better than Bradford, who has an expected ERA of 5.46 across six starts in the 2026 season.

Texas is just 1-5 with Bradford on the mound, and he’s allowed at least three runs in three of those six outings while giving up 41 hits in just 30.1 innings of work.

I don’t love this Seattle offense (29th in runs scored this season), but I’m buying Anderson over Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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