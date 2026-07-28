Rangers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Tampa Bay Rays welcome the Texas Rangers to Tropicana Field after sweeping the Guardians over the weekend.

The Rays are a tremendous 38-15 at home this season and 62-43 overall. They’ve won six of seven games since getting swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park out of the break.

The Rangers are coming off a series win in a four-game set against the Mariners, including a 7-3 victory on Monday afternoon.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Rays on Tuesday, July 28.

Rangers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-143)

Rays -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Rangers +152

Rays -185

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Rangers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Cal Quantrill (3-3, 4.05 ERA)

Rays: Griffin Jax (6-7, 3.89 ERA)

Cal Quantrill is expected to get the start tonight after working out of the bullpen in his last outing, allowing two runs on two hits in three innings to the White Sox. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 innings across five starts this season, and a 3.90 ERA in 32.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Griffin Jax got beat up at Fenway Park two starts ago, allowing seven runs in five innings, but bounced back with six one-run frames against Toronto last week. That’s been more like Jax’s line this season, and this will be his first start against the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): RSN, RAYS

Rangers record: 54-52

Rays record: 62-43

Rangers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Joc Pederson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+111)

Joc Pederson has raised his batting average nearly 20 points during his eight-game hitting streak. He’s 13 for 31 (.419) with four home runs and four doubles in that span.

The leadoff man is coming off a two-homer game against the Mariners, and has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in seven of eight games during his streak.

Rangers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

The Rays’ home dominance this season has been incredible as they’ve returned to Tropicana Field after a year away.

Jax should be able to keep Tampa Bay in the game at the very least, but I can’t say the same about Quantrill and the Rangers.

I’m taking the Rays on the moneyline, but I don’t hate the idea of -1.5 at +119.

Pick: Rays -185

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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