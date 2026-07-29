Rangers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Tampa Bay Rays look to bounce back in the middle game of their three-game set against the Texas Rangers.

After winning six of their previous seven games, the Rays dropped their opener against the Rangers by a final score of 4-1.

The Rangers are suddenly heating up, having won two in a row and four of their last five games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Rays on Wednesday, July 29.

Rangers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-194)

Rays -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Rangers +117

Rays -141

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rangers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.82 ERA)

Rays: Casey Legumina (2-2, 3.95 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore has helped the Rangers to wins in each of his last three starts, although he’s had his ups and downs in that span. He’s allowed nine runs in 14.2 innings, including three runs in five innings last time out against the Mariners.

Casey Legumina will serve as the opener ahead of Ian Seymour (6-3, 4.64 ERA) tonight. The right-hander has allowed a run in two of his three starts this season.

Rangers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): RSN, RAYS

Rangers record: 55-52

Rays record: 62-44

Rangers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Ezequiel Duran OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+116)

Ezequiel Duran has raised his batting average by 10 points during his eight-game hitting streak. He’s gone 11 for 29 (.379) in that span with two home runs, a triple, and three doubles. The infielder has scored seven runs while also driving in seven during his streak.

That resulted in Duran going OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games and seven of his last eight. I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot tonight.

Rangers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

The Rays are 62-44 overall, 38-16 at home, and 21-10 vs. left-handed starters. I don’t see them losing two in a row at home tonight.

Gore has been hittable, and Seymour has been able to hold his own (6 IP, 2 ER in bulk relief last week) recently.

I’ll take Tampa Bay to bounce back tonight against Texas.

Pick: Rays -141

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