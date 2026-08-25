Rangers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Texas Rangers own the top spot in the AL West – for now – heading into Tuesday night’s Game 2 against the Chicago White Sox.

Texas hung 11 runs on the White Sox in Monday’s series opener, and it’ll turn to ace Jacob deGrom on Tuesday with a chance to win this series (a best of three set).

Chicago counters with lefty Anthony Kay (3.96 ERA), who has led the White Sox to a 15-11 record in his 26 appearances this season. The White Sox have seen their lead in the AL Central dwindle to just 2.5 games, and a win on Tuesday would go a long way towards keeping them out of the wild card hunt in the AL.

After all, if the White Sox lose the division, it’s possible these teams could be competing for the final wild card spot in the AL if Houston or Seattle ends up winning the AL West.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this intriguing matchup between two potential playoff teams.

Rangers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+153)

White Sox +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Rangers: -106

White Sox: -101

Total

7.5 (Over +103/Under -125)

Rangers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Texas: Jacob deGrom (9-8, 3.77 ERA)

Chicago: Anthony Kay (9-6, 3.96 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, CHSN

Rangers record: 66-66

White Sox record: 68-63

Rangers vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+485)

Can Corey Seager stay hot? The Rangers shortstop is one of my favorite home run props – which I shared in today’s edition of Daily Dinger – on Tuesday night:

Since coming off the injured list, Corey Seager has returned to his All-Star form for the Texas Rangers as they compete for a playoff spot in the American League.

Seager is hitting .419 over the last two weeks, posting a 1.164 OPS with a pair of home runs. The power hasn’t been overwhelming for Seager this season (13 home runs in 72 games), but he has some interesting reverse splits heading into this matchup against the Chicago White Sox and lefty Anthony Kay.

Seager is actually hitting for a better average (.256) and a higher OPs (.779) against southpaws in 2026, homering three times in the process. Kay has been far from perfect this season, allowing 16 homers in 26 appearances while posting an expected ERA of 4.85, which ranks in the 18th percentile in MLB.

He’s certainly vulnerable to a hot hitter like Seager, who has pushed his batting average up over 40 points since coming off the injured list.

Plus, even though Chicago’s bullpen has a solid 3.81 ERA in the 2026 season, it has given up 69 home runs. Seager should be in play to go deep throughout this game. At nearly 5/1, the Rangers star is extremely undervalued on Tuesday night.

Rangers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

The White Sox are 12 games over .500 at home in the 2026 season, but I’m going to give deGrom the edge in this matchup.

Even though Kay has posted some solid numbers for Chicago, his FIP is nearly a run higher than his ERA and his expected ERA ranks in just the 18th percentile this season.

Texas hasn’t been a bad offensive team, sitting in 11th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season. That has helped deGrom (70th percentile in expected ERA) win the majority of his starts in 2026.

I am a little worried about this Texas bullpen (4.29 ERA) behind deGrom, but I can’t get behind Kay given his underlying metrics this season.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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