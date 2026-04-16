Raptors vs. Cavaliers Opening Odds, Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers open their series on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena.

Despite this being the No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed matchup, there was quite a bit of difference between these two team’s records in the regular season. The Cavaliers finished 52-30, just one game back of the No. 3 seed, with the Raptors at 46-36, barely avoiding the Play-In Tournament.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Raptors vs. Cavaliers in NBA Playoffs Game 1 on Saturday, April 18.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +8.5 (-110)

Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors +270

Cavaliers -340

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Understandably, the Cavaliers open the series as favorites in Game 1 against the Raptors. They’re the better team and have home-court advantage.

Cleveland’s -340 odds imply a 77.27% chance of taking Game 1 at home.

Cavaliers Primed To Open Playoffs With Win

The Raptors may have some good feelings about this matchup based on their regular-season series, but the fun might just stop there.

While Toronto won all three of the meetings in the regular season, they also all came in the early portion of the campaign. The last matchup was on November 24, and a lot has changed since then.

The Cavaliers finished November at just 12-9, and flirted with .500 throughout December. However, they were much better in the second half. After sitting at 24-20 through 44 games, the Cavs won 28 of their final 38 games to finish 52-30 on the season.

The Raptors have had their fair share of ups and downs as well. Their longest winning streak since January was just three games, but they also didn’t lose more than two in a row in that span.

Toronto is a resilient bunch, but the Cavaliers may just prove to be too much for them, at least in Game 1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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