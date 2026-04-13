Raptors vs. Cavaliers Opening Series Odds: Cleveland Heavily Favored to Advance

The No. 5 vs. No. 4 matchup in the first round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference features Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland is hoping to make it out of the second round of the playoffs for the first time since trading for Mitchell prior to the 2022-23 season, and it added James Harden at the trade deadline in an attempt to raise the team’s ceiling.

However, the Cavs went 0-3 against the Raptors during the regular season, making this an interesting first-round matchup.

Toronto has the No. 5 defensive rating in the NBA, though the Cavs are the far better offense (No. 6 in offensive rating) with Harden and Mitchell running the show.

Oddmakers have set the Cavs as massive favorites in the opening odds for this series, and the most-likely outcome in the series is that Cleveland takes it in five games.

The SI Betting team will have predictions for each first-round matchup later in the week, equipped with a series winner and the number of games.

Here’s a look at several of the series markets for the Raptors-Cavs matchup, which begins with a 1 p.m. EST matchup on Saturday, April 18.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Odds

Raptors: +425

Cavs: -600

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Spread

Cavs -2.5 (+110)

Raptors +2.5 (-130)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Correct Score

Cavs in 5: +240

Cavs in 4: +350

Cavs in 7: +425

Cavs in 6: +425

Raptors in 6: +850

Raptors in 7: +1100

Raptors in 5: +2200

Raptors in 4: +3500

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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