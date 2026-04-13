Raptors vs. Cavaliers Opening Series Odds: Cleveland Heavily Favored to Advance
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The No. 5 vs. No. 4 matchup in the first round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference features Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell.
Cleveland is hoping to make it out of the second round of the playoffs for the first time since trading for Mitchell prior to the 2022-23 season, and it added James Harden at the trade deadline in an attempt to raise the team’s ceiling.
However, the Cavs went 0-3 against the Raptors during the regular season, making this an interesting first-round matchup.
Toronto has the No. 5 defensive rating in the NBA, though the Cavs are the far better offense (No. 6 in offensive rating) with Harden and Mitchell running the show.
Oddmakers have set the Cavs as massive favorites in the opening odds for this series, and the most-likely outcome in the series is that Cleveland takes it in five games.
The SI Betting team will have predictions for each first-round matchup later in the week, equipped with a series winner and the number of games.
Here’s a look at several of the series markets for the Raptors-Cavs matchup, which begins with a 1 p.m. EST matchup on Saturday, April 18.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Odds
- Raptors: +425
- Cavs: -600
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Spread
- Cavs -2.5 (+110)
- Raptors +2.5 (-130)
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Correct Score
- Cavs in 5: +240
- Cavs in 4: +350
- Cavs in 7: +425
- Cavs in 6: +425
- Raptors in 6: +850
- Raptors in 7: +1100
- Raptors in 5: +2200
- Raptors in 4: +3500
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Series Total Games
- 5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2