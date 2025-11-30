Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 30
The New York Knicks are an impressive 9-1 at home this season, and they’re just one game back of the No. 2-seeded Toronto Raptors heading into their matchup on Sunday evening.
Toronto is coming off a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night where it blew a double-digit lead in the final minutes of regulation, eventually losing in overtime. The Raptors are still off to a strong start (14-6) this season, but they find themselves as road dogs on the second night of a back-to-back.
OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet remain out of the lineup for the Knicks, who knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks to win their NBA Cup Group on Friday. Now, the Knicks are looking to get a 10th win at home, where they have covered the spread in all of their wins this season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Raptors vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +7.5 (-110)
- Knicks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +240
- Knicks: -298
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, TSN
- Raptors record: 14-6
- Knicks record: 12-6
Raptors vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks Injury Report
- Landry Shamet – out
- OG Anunoby – out
Raptors vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-116)
In Sunday’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why Hart is a great target now that he’s back in the starting lineup for New York:
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has taken an expanded role with Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby out, starting the last three games.
Over that three-game stretch, Hart is averaging 16.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, clearing 14.5 rebounds assists in three games straight (19, 15 and 22).
He’s averaging 7.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, but he’s really picked things up as of late, clearing this line in five of his last seven games.
I think Hart is worth a look – especially if he starts – against a Toronto team playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday.
Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Every day, I share my favorite bets on the NBA in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I broke down why the Knicks are a solid pick on Sunday:
The Knicks have been great at home this season, going an NBA-best 9-1 against the spread (they’re also 9-1 straight up) while posting an average scoring margin of +11.9 points in those matchups.
New York takes on a Toronto Raptors team that blew a 12-point lead in the final minutes in an overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Toronto is just 1-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, though it is 7-4 straight up on the road.
Still, I’m buying the Knicks in this game, as they have the fourth-best net rating in the NBA and the No. 2 net rating at home (+12.1) to only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+16.3).
This is a tough turnaround for Toronto after losing a very winnable game in Charlotte. I’ll back the Knicks to keep cooking at home on Sunday.
Pick: Knicks -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
