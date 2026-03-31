Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors dominated the Orlando Magic on Sunday, winning by 52 points to further their quest for the No. 5 seed in the East.

Now, the Raptors are road underdogs against the Detroit Pistons, who will remain without All-Star guard Cade Cunningham (collapsed long) on Tuesday. This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pistons, as they lost in overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in OKC) on Monday night.

Detroit sat Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson on the front end of this back-to-back, a sign that it’s going after Tuesday night’s game. Detroit still holds a four-game lead on the No. 1 seed in the East.

The Pistons and Raptors could match up in the second round of the playoffs, though Detroit would hope that Cunningham is back in action by then. Still, this is a good test for both teams with the end of the regular season less than two weeks away.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +2.5 (-122)

Pistons -2.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Raptors: +120

Pistons: -142

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Raptors record: 42-32

Pistons record: 54-21

Raptors vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Immanuel Quickley – out

Brandon Ingram – questionable

RJ Barrett – probable

Chucky Hepburn – out

Jamison Battle – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis – out

Pistons Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Raptors vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Shead OVER 6.5 Assists (+104)

If you’re looking for a sneaky plus-money prop. Raptors backup guard Jamal Shead should have a bigger role on Tuesday with Immanuel Quickley out. I highlighted Shead in today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting :

Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley (foot) remains out of the lineup on Tuesday, which should mean an expanded role for Jamal Shead on offense.

This season, Shead is averaging 9.6 points, 9.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in the seven games that he’s played without Quickley, picking up seven or more dimes in five of those matchups.

During this recent four-game absence for IQ, Shead has picked up 14, four, eight and 10 assists, making him an intriguing pick against a Detroit team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

Overall, Shead is averaging 5.3 assists on 9.7 potential assists per game, but his potential assists have jumped to 15.0 per game during this four-game stretch with Quickley sidelined.

Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Toronto picked up a commanding win over Orlando on Sunday, but I’m eyeing the Pistons in this matchup after they nearly upset Oklahoma City with a makeshift roster on Monday.

I’d expect Jalen Duren and others to return to the lineup in this game, and the Pistons have been an elite team at home in the 2025-26 season, going 28-9 straight up. In addition to that, Detroit has survived without Cunningham winning five of seven games since he went down.

The Raptors are just 20-27 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and they’re down at least one starter with Quickley out and Ingram questionable.

I like Detroit at this price, even though the Raptors’ net rating skyrocketed after Sunday’s blowout win.

Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.