The Detroit Pistons are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Pistons are coming home from a 3-1 homestand, including an upset win in San Antonio on Tuesday and a 13-point win in New Orleans the next night. This will be their third game in four nights after those two victories.

Meanwhile, Toronto is looking to end a six-game losing streak. The Raptors were underdogs in those first five losses, but then got upset by the Wizards as -4.5 home favorites.

The Pistons took two of three from Toronto last season, including a 127-116 win in the lone meeting in Detroit.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +8.5 (-114)

Pistons -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Raptors +237

Pistons -291

Total

215.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Raptors vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Raptors record: 5-10

Pistons record: 10-4

Raptors vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

RJ BArrett – Out

Nate Bittle – Out

Jaden Bradley – Out

Kawhi Leonard – Out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – Out

Collin Muray-Boyles – Out

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – Probable

Jalen Duren – Out

Ronald Holland II – Out

Ebuka Okorie – Out

Ugonna Onyenso – Out

Taurean Prince – Out

Duncan Robinson – Out

Raptors vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Daniss Jenkins OVER 24.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-119)

Daniss Jenkins is in line for his sixth straight start on Friday night, and he’s been impressive recently. In his last six games, including those five starts, he’s recorded an average of 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists for just shy of 29 PRA.

Jenkins is shooting 44.9% from the field in that span, including 42.9% from deep.

The guard has multiple ways of cashing this bet, and he put up 31 PRA (21-5-4) last season at home against the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

This is a real tough spot for the Pistons. The first game back from a road trip is always a good fade spot, especially when it's the third game in four nights.

It’s also the third game in four nights for the Raptors, but at least those two games were in Toronto, which isn’t too far from Detroit. The Pistons were down in San Antonio and then New Orleans before flying home.

There aren’t a ton of spots where I would back the Raptors, but this is one of them.

Pick: Raptors +8.5 (-114)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.