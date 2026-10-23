Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23
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The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are both looking to start the season 2-0 when they face off on Friday night.
Toronto blew out the Bulls in its home opener on Wednesday night. Four Raptors scored at least 20 points in the 135-92 drubbing.
Washington also had a double-digit win in its home opener, beating the Bucks 128-116 behind 34 points from Anthony Davis.
The Raptors took two of three from the Wizards last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors -8.5 (-115)
- Wizards +8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raptors -325
- Wizards +260
Total
- 236.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raptors vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, MNMT
- Raptors record: 1-0
- Wizards record: 1-0
Raptors vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Nate Bittle – Out
- Malachi Smith – Out
Wizards Injury Report
- AJ Dybantsa – Out
- Felix Okpara – Questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – Out
- Jamir Watkins – Out
Raptors vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
RJ Barrett was one of those aforementioned four Raptors players with 20 points in the season opener, dropping exactly 20 on 8 of 14 shooting (0 of 3 from deep).
Barrett averaged 19.3 points per game last year, down from his 21.1 per game the year prior. He did finish last year strong, though, scoring 20.1 points per game after the All-Star break, as opposed to 18.5 before it.
The Raptors forward scored 24 and 21 points in his two games against Washington last season.
Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
These new-look Wizards may have something with Anthony Davis and Trae Young. At least for now, while they’re healthy.
Washington is getting 8.5 points at home as Toronto ventures on the road for the first time this season. The Raptors absolutely deserve to be favored, but this spread feels a few points too high given the vibes around the Wizards, even with their No. 1 overall pick out.
I think the Wiz can keep it close at home tonight against Toronto.
Pick: Wizards +8.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop