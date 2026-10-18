Is Rashee Rice Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 6)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice injured his hamstring in Week 4 of the 2026 season against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he's still not ready to make his return.

There was some thought that Rice would be able to return after Kansas City's Week 5 bye, but he did not practice all week and was officially ruled out for Week 6 on Friday. Rice played just six snaps in Week 4 before going down.

Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) ruled out for Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

The Chiefs are extremely short-handed at receiver heading into Week 6, as Tyquan Thornton is on injured reserve after suffering a scary ankle injury in Week 4. So, that leaves Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals and former first-round pick Xavier Worthy as the top wideouts against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This season, Rice has 13 catches on 17 targets for 190 yards and one score. He missed a lot of last season with a suspension, and he missed the majority of the 2024 season with a knee injury. The Chiefs are hoping that Rice can return sooner rather than later as they look to make a run for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

With Rice sidelined, here's a look at how I'm betting on Kansas City in the prop market in Week 6.

Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Chargers in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Travis Kelce OVER 4.5 Receptions (-104)

Patrick Mahomes is going to need a trustworthy option against the Chargers, and with Rice out, Kelce is the obvious choice to see an uptick in his workload.

The future Hall of Famer already has 16 catches (on 22 targets) for 246 yards and two scores this season, and he's played nearly 80 percent of Kansas City's snaps. Kelce only has one game with more than three grabs, but his target share should increase with Rice out.

The Chargers have only allowed 21 receptions to tight ends this season, but Kelce had seven catches in his last game against them in the 2025 season and averages 5.5 catches per game against Los Angeles in his career.

He's worth a look at this price with Mahomes needing someone to step up on offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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